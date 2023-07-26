TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Turkish fighter jet KAAN to soar with indigenous engine in 2028
The fifth-generation aircraft KAAN was developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) with an aim to replace the Turkish army's aging F-16 fleet.
Turkish fighter jet KAAN to soar with indigenous engine in 2028
The fifth-generation aircraft KAAN was developed by TAI, with Recep Tayyip Erdogan part of a naming ceremony in Kahramankazan province of Ankara in May 2023. / Photo: AA Archive
July 26, 2023

Türkiye's indigenous fighter jet, KAAN, is planned to fly with a Turkish engine in 2028, the general manager of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) said.

Speaking at the 16th International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF) on Wednesday, Temel Kotil said KAAN is currently flying with F110 engine, adding that studies for KAAN’s upgrade are continuing.

The fifth-generation aircraft KAAN was developed by TAI with an aim to replace the Turkish army's aging F-16 fleet.

He said foreign countries’ interest in the aircraft and war helicopter ATAK-2 is much more than expected, especially from the Gulf countries.

Foreign demand for T-129 ATAK helicopter and combat drone Aksungur was also good, he stressed.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us