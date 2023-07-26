Türkiye's indigenous fighter jet, KAAN, is planned to fly with a Turkish engine in 2028, the general manager of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) said.

Speaking at the 16th International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF) on Wednesday, Temel Kotil said KAAN is currently flying with F110 engine, adding that studies for KAAN’s upgrade are continuing.

The fifth-generation aircraft KAAN was developed by TAI with an aim to replace the Turkish army's aging F-16 fleet.

He said foreign countries’ interest in the aircraft and war helicopter ATAK-2 is much more than expected, especially from the Gulf countries.

Foreign demand for T-129 ATAK helicopter and combat drone Aksungur was also good, he stressed.