Army general appears on state TV as Niger's new leader
This is the first declaration of a leader in Niger since soldiers announced that they had removed President Mohamed Bazoum on Wednesday.
General Abdourahamane Tchiani takeover follows outpour of support from crowds in the capital Niamey. Photo: Others / Photo: Reuters
July 28, 2023

The head of Niger's presidential guard, General Abdourahamane Tchiani, has appeared on state television on Friday as the president of the transitional council that seized power in a coup.

Members of the Presidential Guard staged the coup on Wednesday and detained President Mohamed Bazoum in the presidential palace.

Abdourahamane Tchiani reiterated that soldiers seized power due to worsening insecurity in the country.

He also criticised the non-cooperation with military governments in Burkina Faso and Mali in the fight against insurgencies in the region.

Niger is key in the international fight against insurgencies in West Africa and a number of foreign troops are based there.

President Mohamed Bazoum has not been seen in public since the soldiers blockaded his office on Wednesday.

