The head of Niger's presidential guard, General Abdourahamane Tchiani, has appeared on state television on Friday as the president of the transitional council that seized power in a coup.

Members of the Presidential Guard staged the coup on Wednesday and detained President Mohamed Bazoum in the presidential palace.

Abdourahamane Tchiani reiterated that soldiers seized power due to worsening insecurity in the country.

He also criticised the non-cooperation with military governments in Burkina Faso and Mali in the fight against insurgencies in the region.

Niger is key in the international fight against insurgencies in West Africa and a number of foreign troops are based there.

President Mohamed Bazoum has not been seen in public since the soldiers blockaded his office on Wednesday.