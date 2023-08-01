AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Cote d'Ivoire’s ex-president Henri Konan Bedie dies
Cote d'Ivoire’s former President Henri Konan Bedie has died at the age of 89.
Henri Konan Bedie served as the President of Cote d'Ivoire between 1993 and 1999. Photo: AFP / AFP
August 1, 2023

A relative of Bedie confirmed news of his death to the Reuters news agency on Tuesday.

The ex-president died at a private hospital in the country’s commercial hub, Abidjan. Bedie had been ailing.

He served as the President of Cote d'Ivoire between December 1993 and December 1999.

Bedie, who was the leader of Cote d'Ivoire’s National Assembly, assumed the presidential role after the then-office holder, Felix Houphouet-Boigny, died in office on December 7, 1993.

Bedie announced on state television that he would be the country’s new head of state a few hours after Houphouet-Boigny’s death.

Power struggle

Bedie managed to overcome a brief power struggle between him and the then-prime minister, Alassane Ouattara.

After Bedie won the battle, Ouattara resigned as prime minister on December 9, 1993.

During his reign, he championed national stability. He was, however, accused of condoning graft.

In a subsequent election in 1995, he was re-elected after getting 96% of the votes. The main opposition parties, however, boycotted the election.

Bedie was deposed through a military coup on December 24, 1999 after he declined to heed the demands of soldiers who had rebelled against him the day before.

He, thereafter, fled to Togo and then France with his family members.

Bedie remotely registered as a presidential candidate in the 2000 Cote d'Ivoire election, but the court barred his candidature over alleged corruption.

Laurent Gbagbo, the winner of the 2000 presidential election, met with Bedie in France and asked him to return to Cote d'Ivoire. He heeded the call and returned on October 15, 2001.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
