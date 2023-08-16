The US has confirmed that US Ambassador to Niger, Kathleen FitzGibbon, will arrive in Niamey, although it did not say when she would travel.

"We are pleased to see that Ambassador FitzGibbon was confirmed in late July after what was a year-long confirmation process. And we do look forward to Ambassador FitzGibbon's arrival in Niamey," State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Wednesday when asked if he could confirm the new envoy will arrive in Niger by the end of the week.

"She is going there to lead the mission during a critical time to support the American community and to coordinate on the US government's efforts," Patel said, while noting that FitzGibbon's arrival "does not reflect a change in our position."

Calls for Bazoum’s reinstatement

"We continue to advocate for a diplomatic solution that respects the constitutional order in Niger and for the immediate release of President (Mohamed) Bazoum and his family.

“And we remain committed to working with African partners to promote security, stability and democratic governance in the Sahel," he said.

General Abdourahamane Tchiani, the former commander of Niger's presidential guard, declared himself the head of a transitional government last month after President Bazoum was ousted through a military coup on July 26.

Last week, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) ordered the activation of its standby force to "restore constitutional order" in Niger.

About FitzGibbon

According to the US State Department, FitzGibbon most recently served as the Deputy Chief of Mission of the US Embassy in Abuja, Nigeria.

Prior to that, she was the Division Chief, West and Southern Africa, and then the Director of the Office of Africa Analysis, Bureau of Intelligence and Research, US Department of State.

She has also served as the Deputy Chief of Mission of the US embassies in Sierra Leone and Gabon and as the chief of the Political and Economic section of the US Embassy in Uganda.

“Her demonstrated skill as a leader, coupled with her over two decades of engagement on African issues in Washington and in the field, make her a well-qualified candidate for Ambassador to the Republic of Niger,” the US State Department says on its website.

FitzGibbon also served at the US Embassy in Chad, and had an earlier posting in Nigeria as well.

Prior to joining the US State Department, the English and French-speaking diplomat was a lecturer at Mary Washington College, Fredericksburg, Virginia.