AFRICA
South African school shut down after dreadlocks row
A viral video showed a man forcefully removing a 13-year-old girl from a classroom.
South African school shut down after dreadlocks row
The incident sparked debate on hair policy in schools.  Photo: AFP / AFP
August 18, 2023

The authorities in South Africa have shut down a school at the centre of a storm over its hair policy that saw a 13-year-old pupil barred from attending classes because of spotting dreadlocks.

Crowthorne Christian Academy, located in the commercial hub Johannesburg, was given a notice of closure for operating illegally, the Gauteng province education department said.

Affected learners would be placed in alternative schools, it added in a statement.

Scrutiny on the school started earlier this week after a pupil was barred from attending classes because her dreadlocks violated the school’s hair policy.

Videos emerged on social media earlier in the week showing the pupil being forcefully removed from classroom and an alleged assault of the mother by a school official, local news outlets report.

“We believe that Crowthrone Christian Academy is not an institution that can effectively educate children,” the education department said.

It said attempts to meet school's owner were thwarted as the gates were locked and the school closed.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
