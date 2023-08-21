BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
Tunisia receives first shipment of 300 eco-friendly buses
Tunisia has received the first consignment of 300 environmentally-friendly buses.
Tunisia says environmentally-friendly buses will help in moving towards green and clean transport. Photo: AA / Others
August 21, 2023

Tunisia has received more than 100 environmentally-friendly buses, the first shipment of 300 vehicles.

The buses were received on Saturday at the La Goulette port, the Tunisian Transport Company (TRANSTU) has said in a statement.

The firm said the buses would significantly increase its fleet ahead of the 2023-2024 school calendar.

The second shipment of 100 buses from Europe is expected in October 2023, TRANSTU said.

Transport Minister Rabie Majidi, who received the buses on Saturday, said addition of the vehicles would offer an “effective short-term solution to transport challenges in the country.”

Majidi did not reveal the amount of money used in the acquisition of the buses.

He said that the government was keen on renewing light metro transport services.

