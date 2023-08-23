AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Zimbabwe elections 2023: Voting ongoing across the country
Some 6.6 million people are registered to vote in the nation of about 15 million.
Zimbabwe elections 2023: Voting ongoing across the country
A voter casts his vote during the Zimbabwe general elections. / Photo: Reuters / Photo: AFP
August 23, 2023

Polls opened in Zimbabwe on Wednesday and were due to close at 1700 GMT s President Emmerson Mnangagwa seeks a second and final term.

Some 6.6 million people are registered to vote in the nation of about 15 million.

Casting his ballot in his home town of Kwekwe, central Zimbabwe, a confident Mnangagwa told journalists: "If I think I'm not going to take it, then I will be foolish."

"Everyone who contests should go into the race to win", he added, sporting his trademark multicoloured scard.

Voters lined up at polling stations from 6am local time and chatted in hushed tones waiting for voting to start.

Communal farmer Beatrice Sibanda, 65, said: "I want a better life for my children. They need jobs. I hope that after voting life will become better."

In the capital Harare, in the Kuwadzana constituency where the main opposition candidate Nelson Chamisa will vote, people also said they were hungry for change.

"We are struggling and hungry. I have five grand-children that I am taking care of. I'm fortunate that I own a house and can shelter them as their fathers don't work," said Mabel Fambi, a 67-year-old grandmother.

Vote-counting will start as soon as polling stations close, and parliamentary results are expected to trickle in over the course of Thursday morning. The presidential result is expected to come later, though well ahead of a five-day deadline.

Government spokesman Nick Mangwana said authorities had confidence in the electoral process and believed things would go peacefully.

"I just wish every Zimbabwean would accept the choice of the Zimbabwean people," he told AFP news agency.

To win the presidency, a candidate must get more than 50% of the vote. If there is no outright winner, a run-off between the top two candidates will be held on Oct. 2.

Parliamentary and local council candidates only need a simple majority of votes cast.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us