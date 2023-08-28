SPORTS
3 MIN READ
South Sudan secure first victory at FIBA World Cup beating China
It was a day of victory for African countries as Ivory Coast also beat Iran 71-69 after the South Sudan's win against China.
South Sudan secure first victory at FIBA World Cup beating China
South Sudan scored a surprise win against China who are a dominant team in the tournament. / Photo: Getty Images / Others
August 28, 2023

China's Basketball World Cup campaign was left hanging by a thread on Monday after a surprise 89-69 loss to tournament debutants South Sudan.

China, ranked 27th in the world, fell behind early in Manila and could find no way back against their 62nd-ranked opponents.

China were thrashed 105-63 by Serbia in their opening game and must now beat Puerto Rico on Wednesday and hope that other results go their way to avoid a first-round exit.

China, where basketball is a national obsession, slumped to a 24th-placed finish at the last World Cup on home soil in 2019.

Historic victory

For this year's tournament they secured the services of American NBA player Kyle Anderson, who has Chinese ancestry and obtained citizenship last month.

Anderson, known in China as Li Kaier, was the game's top scorer with 22 points but it was not enough to overcome a South Sudan team intent on claiming a historic maiden victory.

American-born Carlik Jones, who plays for the NBA's Chicago Bulls, was South Sudan's top scorer with 21 points.

Ivory Coast beat Iran

In Jakarta, Solo Diabate made three late free throws as Ivory Coast edged Iran. With Iran leading 69-68, Diabate drove to the lane and drew a foul with six seconds left ending the game 71-69 in favour of the West African country. He had an additional free throw after Iran coach Hakan Demir received a technical foul.

Nisre Zouzoua scored 17 points for Ivory Coast (1-1), who lost playmaker Bazoumana Kone to an ankle injury early in the third quarter.

Behnam Yakhchali led Iran (0-2) with 19 points but missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer. Former NBA center Hamed Haddadi had 9 points and 8 rebounds before fouling out late.

Ivory Coast play will Brazil on Wednesday in its final group game and Iran meet Spain.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us