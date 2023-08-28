China's Basketball World Cup campaign was left hanging by a thread on Monday after a surprise 89-69 loss to tournament debutants South Sudan.

China, ranked 27th in the world, fell behind early in Manila and could find no way back against their 62nd-ranked opponents.

China were thrashed 105-63 by Serbia in their opening game and must now beat Puerto Rico on Wednesday and hope that other results go their way to avoid a first-round exit.

China, where basketball is a national obsession, slumped to a 24th-placed finish at the last World Cup on home soil in 2019.

Historic victory

For this year's tournament they secured the services of American NBA player Kyle Anderson, who has Chinese ancestry and obtained citizenship last month.

Anderson, known in China as Li Kaier, was the game's top scorer with 22 points but it was not enough to overcome a South Sudan team intent on claiming a historic maiden victory.

American-born Carlik Jones, who plays for the NBA's Chicago Bulls, was South Sudan's top scorer with 21 points.

Ivory Coast beat Iran

In Jakarta, Solo Diabate made three late free throws as Ivory Coast edged Iran. With Iran leading 69-68, Diabate drove to the lane and drew a foul with six seconds left ending the game 71-69 in favour of the West African country. He had an additional free throw after Iran coach Hakan Demir received a technical foul.

Nisre Zouzoua scored 17 points for Ivory Coast (1-1), who lost playmaker Bazoumana Kone to an ankle injury early in the third quarter.

Behnam Yakhchali led Iran (0-2) with 19 points but missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer. Former NBA center Hamed Haddadi had 9 points and 8 rebounds before fouling out late.

Ivory Coast play will Brazil on Wednesday in its final group game and Iran meet Spain.