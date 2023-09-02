Around 4.8 million civilians have been displaced by the ongoing clashes between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, according to the United Nations.

As of August 29, "about 4.8 people have been displaced inside and outside the country due to the conflict that erupted on 15 April," the UN Humanitarian Affairs Office (OCHA) said in a statement.

It said while more than 3 .8 million people have been displaced internally, one million have crossed their country’s border into neighboring countries.

“People have been displaced across all 18 states,” the statement said, adding that nearly 72.3 percent of internally displaced people are originally from the capital Khartoum.

Raging conflict

Sudan has been ravaged by fighting between the army and the RSF since April, in a conflict that killed more than 3,000 civilians and injured thousands, according to local medics.

On Friday, the RSF claimed that it had killed hundreds of Sudanese army soldiers in an attack on the army's Special Task Forces headquarters in Omdurman, west of Khartoum, Anadolu news agency reports.

The army didn't comment on the paramilitary group’s claim, but said its forces continued its artillery shelling of RSF targets across Khartoum.

Several cease-fire agreements brokered by Saudi and US mediators between the warring rivals had failed to end violence in the country.