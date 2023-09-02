AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Sudan conflict: Nearly five million people displaced
The conflict between the army and paramilitary RSF has created a humanitarian catastrophe.
Sudan conflict: Nearly five million people displaced
Health services have collapsed due to the conflict in Sudan. Photo: AFP / AFP
September 2, 2023

Around 4.8 million civilians have been displaced by the ongoing clashes between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, according to the United Nations.

As of August 29, "about 4.8 people have been displaced inside and outside the country due to the conflict that erupted on 15 April," the UN Humanitarian Affairs Office (OCHA) said in a statement.

It said while more than 3 .8 million people have been displaced internally, one million have crossed their country’s border into neighboring countries.

“People have been displaced across all 18 states,” the statement said, adding that nearly 72.3 percent of internally displaced people are originally from the capital Khartoum.

Raging conflict

Sudan has been ravaged by fighting between the army and the RSF since April, in a conflict that killed more than 3,000 civilians and injured thousands, according to local medics.

On Friday, the RSF claimed that it had killed hundreds of Sudanese army soldiers in an attack on the army's Special Task Forces headquarters in Omdurman, west of Khartoum, Anadolu news agency reports.

The army didn't comment on the paramilitary group’s claim, but said its forces continued its artillery shelling of RSF targets across Khartoum.

Several cease-fire agreements brokered by Saudi and US mediators between the warring rivals had failed to end violence in the country.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us