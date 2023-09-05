Police are looking for a 22-year-old man over the fatal stabbing of a football fan in western Uganda following a quarrel over an offside goal during Sunday's match between English sides Arsenal and Manchester United.

The match ended in a 3-1 win for Arsenal after Manchester United had briefly gone ahead through Alejandro Garnacho's goal that was disallowed for offside after a VAR review.

Jackson Aineuhanga was stabbed to death shortly after the match, which he had watched at a video hall - usually a crowded room where people watch football matches at a fee, local news outlets quote a police spokesperson as saying.

The pair was said to have picked a quarrel soon after Manchester United's goal was ruled out for offside, and matters heated up further after the match.

The victim was stabbed on the chest with a sharp object and bled to death, local police spokesman is quoted as saying.

Police said they recovered a blood-stained piece of stick that is believed to have been the murder weapon.