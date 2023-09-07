AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces rejects US sanctions
Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces has rejected the sanctions imposed on its leaders by the United States, terming them unfair.
Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces rejects US sanctions
RSF leader Mohamed Dagalo’s brother is among those sanctioned by the United States. / Photo: Reuters
September 7, 2023

The Sudanese paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has rejected US sanctions imposed on its leader Abdel-Rahim Dagalo during the war which has continued for almost five months.

The armed group described the sanctions for human rights abuses and atrocities as selective, unfair and based on false information.

It accused Washington of blinding eyes from violations committed by the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) during the war, including airstrikes.

The RSF warned that the US move against the group would reflect negatively on roles by Washington to mediate an end to the war.

Addressing 'root causes'

“RSF is welcoming any efforts to stop the war, through addressing its root causes which will lead to the stabilisation of the political troubles and the war,” it said.

The US imposed sanctions on Wednesday on paramilitary commander Abdel-Rahim, who is the brother of RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, for acts of violence, “including the massacre of civilians, ethnic killings, and use of sexual violence.”

The US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control said: “Both sides have failed to implement a ceasefire, and the RSF and allied militias have been credibly accused of extensive human rights abuses in Darfur and elsewhere,” since the war started in April.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us