The Sudanese paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has rejected US sanctions imposed on its leader Abdel-Rahim Dagalo during the war which has continued for almost five months.

The armed group described the sanctions for human rights abuses and atrocities as selective, unfair and based on false information.

It accused Washington of blinding eyes from violations committed by the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) during the war, including airstrikes.

The RSF warned that the US move against the group would reflect negatively on roles by Washington to mediate an end to the war.

Addressing 'root causes'

“RSF is welcoming any efforts to stop the war, through addressing its root causes which will lead to the stabilisation of the political troubles and the war,” it said.

The US imposed sanctions on Wednesday on paramilitary commander Abdel-Rahim, who is the brother of RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, for acts of violence, “including the massacre of civilians, ethnic killings, and use of sexual violence.”

The US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control said: “Both sides have failed to implement a ceasefire, and the RSF and allied militias have been credibly accused of extensive human rights abuses in Darfur and elsewhere,” since the war started in April.