Comoros court turns down push for diaspora voting rights
The country is due to hold presidential and regional elections in February at the latest.
Comoros's sandy beaches are a huge draw to tourists. / Photo: Reuters
September 9, 2023

The Comoros' supreme court has refused to guarantee the right to vote for the diaspora, rejecting an appeal calling for them to be allowed to participate in next year's presidential polls.

"The application is declared inadmissible," ruled the Constitutional Court o Saturday. It is the highest court in the Indian Ocean archipelago nation.

The electoral code provides for Comorians living abroad to vote, but in practice this right is not applied as the mechanism for them to vote are not in place.

One in three Comorians are part of the diaspora.

Not eligible

The highest court in the Indian Ocean archipelago, the decision of which cannot be challenged, ruled that the Franco-Comorian lawyer who filed the petition, Maliza Said Soilihi, was not eligible to do so.

"The electoral code promulgated in 2023 specifies how this fundamental right is to be applied", she told the court.

Denouncing a "violation of fundamental rights", she demanded "the necessary measures to guarantee the registration of Comorian citizens living abroad on the electoral roll" for the next presidential election.

The country is due to hold presidential and regional elections in February at the latest.

President Azali Assoumani, who is currently at the G20 summit in India, is standing for re-election.

Guarantee registration

Soilihi, 39, a former local councillor in Marseille, a French city often described as an extension of the Comoros because of the large Comorian community there, had filed her application "as a citizen" in August.

Denouncing a "violation of fundamental rights", she demanded "the necessary measures to guarantee the registration of Comorian citizens living abroad on the electoral roll" for the next presidential election.

The lawyer said on Saturday that she planned to take the case to "supra-national bodies".

The Comorian community in France is estimated to number 300,000, more than half of whom live in the city of Marseille. The three islands of the Comoros have a population of around 870,000, according to an official statistics.

