AFRICA
1 MIN READ
President's relatives among new Zimbabwe cabinet members
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed two of his relatives as cabinet members.
President's relatives among new Zimbabwe cabinet members
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa got nearly 53% of the votes in the August 23, 2023 polls to secure re-election. / Photo: Reuters
September 11, 2023

After winning last month's election, Zimbabwe’s new president announced his cabinet on Monday. The cabinet includes his son and nephew.

After re-appointing Mthuli Ncube finance minister, Emmerson Mnangagwa made David Kudakwashe Mnangagwa, his son, the deputy finance minister.

He also appointed his nephew Tongai Mnangagwa deputy tourism minister, serving under returning Tourism Minister Barbra Rwodzi.

Mnangagwa also decided to relieve Vice President Constantino Chiwenga of his health minister portfolio, putting in his place Douglas Mombeshora.

“He is paving the way for his own downfall by nepotistic appointments, and surely no one is happy even in his party now,” Stanford Nyatsanza, a researcher with the Zimbabwe Democracy Institute, a policy think tank, told Anadolu.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us