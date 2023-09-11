After winning last month's election, Zimbabwe’s new president announced his cabinet on Monday. The cabinet includes his son and nephew.

After re-appointing Mthuli Ncube finance minister, Emmerson Mnangagwa made David Kudakwashe Mnangagwa, his son, the deputy finance minister.

He also appointed his nephew Tongai Mnangagwa deputy tourism minister, serving under returning Tourism Minister Barbra Rwodzi.

Mnangagwa also decided to relieve Vice President Constantino Chiwenga of his health minister portfolio, putting in his place Douglas Mombeshora.

“He is paving the way for his own downfall by nepotistic appointments, and surely no one is happy even in his party now,” Stanford Nyatsanza, a researcher with the Zimbabwe Democracy Institute, a policy think tank, told Anadolu.