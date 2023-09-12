AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Ugandan man weds seven women in one go
A Ugandan man has married seven women, including two sisters, in one go.
Ugandan man weds seven women in one go
Habib Nsikonenne exchanged wedding vows with seven women on Sunday. / Photo: Monitor / Others
September 12, 2023

A Ugandan man has tied the knot with seven women, including two sisters.

Habib Nsikonenne, who hails from Mukono District in central Uganda, married the seven women on Sunday.

He had been introduced to his wives’ respective families in one week, and thereafter exchanged wedding vows with them to solemnise the unions.

The women are staying with Nsikonenne at his home in Namasengere village, Mukono District.

Village chairperson Emmanuel Owere told Uganda’s Monitor newspaper that Nsikonenne has “rare qualities.”

Following in father's footsteps

“He bought land here (four years ago) and introduced himself to me as a traditional healer. We allowed him to practice his trade,” Owere said.

The wives have been identified as Mariam, Madinah, Aisha, Zainabu, Fatuma, Rashida and Musanyusa.

One of the women, Musanyusa, had been Nsikonenne’s partner for seven years, and has assumed the role of first wife.

“My wives harbour no jealousy towards each other. I was introduced to their families at separate times. I decided to wed all of them at once to make one big, happy family,” the groom was quoted as saying by Tanzania’s The Citizen newspaper.

Nsikonenne said he was following in the footsteps of his father, who had five wives.

He added that he married many women because "in my family we are very few."

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us