A Ugandan man has tied the knot with seven women, including two sisters.

Habib Nsikonenne, who hails from Mukono District in central Uganda, married the seven women on Sunday.

He had been introduced to his wives’ respective families in one week, and thereafter exchanged wedding vows with them to solemnise the unions.

The women are staying with Nsikonenne at his home in Namasengere village, Mukono District.

Village chairperson Emmanuel Owere told Uganda’s Monitor newspaper that Nsikonenne has “rare qualities.”

Following in father's footsteps

“He bought land here (four years ago) and introduced himself to me as a traditional healer. We allowed him to practice his trade,” Owere said.

The wives have been identified as Mariam, Madinah, Aisha, Zainabu, Fatuma, Rashida and Musanyusa.

One of the women, Musanyusa, had been Nsikonenne’s partner for seven years, and has assumed the role of first wife.

“My wives harbour no jealousy towards each other. I was introduced to their families at separate times. I decided to wed all of them at once to make one big, happy family,” the groom was quoted as saying by Tanzania’s The Citizen newspaper.

Nsikonenne said he was following in the footsteps of his father, who had five wives.

He added that he married many women because "in my family we are very few."