SPORTS
2 MIN READ
South Africa hooker exits Rugby World Cup after knee injury
Malcolm Marx sustained an injury in a training session and will no longer participate in the competition.
South Africa hooker exits Rugby World Cup after knee injury
Coach Jacques Nienaber says Malcolm Marx has suffered a long-term knee injury.  / Photo: Reuters 
September 14, 2023

South Africa hooker Malcolm Marx was ruled out of the remainder of the Rugby World Cup on Thursday with what the team described as a long-term knee injury.

Marx sustained the injury in a training session on Wednesday, the Springboks said.

It's a big blow to the defending champions' chances of retaining their title in France, with Marx one of the form players in the team.

South Africa has just one other specialist hooker in the squad in Bongi Mbonambi, who was selected to captain a second-string Springboks team against Romania on Sunday.

Back-up plan

However, South Africa also selected 36-year-old utility forward Deon Fourie in its squad, who can play hooker as well as his most recent position of flanker.

Coach Jacques Nienaber said Thursday that loose forward Marco van Staden also had previous experience as a hooker and might be called on to cover that position.

“We have enough cover at hooker with Bongi (Mbonambi) and Deon (Fourie) in the squad, while Marco (van Staden) has also been training there and has been named on all our team sheets so far as a hooker option," Nienaber said.

“We’ll assess our needs for the rest of the tournament and confirm who we are calling up as an additional player later this week,” he added.

South Africa also has an injury concern over lock Eben Etzebeth, who was replaced in the first half of the win over Scotland last weekend with a shoulder injury.

The Springboks expect him to be out for 10 days but hope he'll recover in time for a highly-anticipated pool game against top-ranked Ireland.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us