Djibouti and Iran mend relations after seven-year rift
Iranian Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian and his Djiboutian counterpart Youssouf met on the sidelines of UN General Assembly and agreed to also expand cooperation in various fields.
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian announced restoration of diplomatic relations with Djibouti on Sept. 21. Photo: AFP / AFP
September 22, 2023

Iran has announced the resumption of diplomatic relations with Djibouti after a seven-year hiatus. Djibouti fell out with Tehran in 2016 for backing Saudi Arabia's execution of a prominent Shia cleric.

Iran and Djibouti agreed to restore diplomatic ties late Thursday during a meeting between Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Djiboutian counterpart Mahamoud Ali Youssouf on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The two countries agreed to develop friendly relations based on mutual respect for sovereignty, equality, mutual benefit, and peaceful coexistence, said a statement issued by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, Youssouf stressed that his government welcomes the establishment of inclusive relations with Iran. “We are ready to strengthen the relations,” the statement quoted the top Djiboutian diplomat as saying.

Expand cooperation

Amir-Abdollahian, for his part, said: “We can establish robust ties and expand our cooperation in all areas.”

The two sides also decided to expand the two countries' cooperation in various fields, including investment and trade. Tehran is ready to share its scientific and technological capabilities with Djibouti, Amir-Abdollahian said.

“Both foreign ministers reaffirmed their support for the Palestinian nation and the Palestinian cause,” the statement added.

Djibouti joined seven other nations in cutting ties with Tehran in support of Saudi Arabia in 2016 after attacks on Saudi diplomatic missions in the country during protests over the execution of prominent Shiite cleric Nimr al-Nimr.

