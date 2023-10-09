BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 to celebrate African stars
BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 to celebrate African stars
The awards show will honour the best and brightest rappers, singers, and other black artists from around the globe.
October 9, 2023

By Charles Mgbolu

The Black Entertainment BET 2023 Hip Hop Awards is building up to celebrate the best global hip hop stars for 2023 in its annual event scheduled to air on Tuesday night. It is due to air on the BET music channel.

The awards show will honour some of the best and brightest rappers, singers, and other black artists from around the globe.

African acts have recorded resounding success in the industry and are getting strong recognition for their body of work with multiple nominations in this year’s awards.

Nigerian singing sensation Burna Boy, however, is going above and beyond with nominations in hotly contested categories that once never featured acts from Africa, especially in the very prestigious "Hip Hop Artist of the Year’’ award category.

The event will be hosted for the second consecutive year by American rapper Fat Joe, known for his 2000s hit “Lean Back’’.

Leading the pack of nominees, however, are American rappers 21 Savage and Cardi B, with 12 nominations each.

Fiveo Foreign, GloRilla, Kid Capri, Ludacris, and Jermaine Dupri are among the performers for this year’s BET Hip Hop Awards.

The event takes place at the at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta and organisers promise it will be breathtaking.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us