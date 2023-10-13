AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Egypt's main opposition hopeful abandons presidential race
Ahmed al-Tantawi was unable to collect endorsements needed to register his candidacy.
Egypt's main opposition hopeful abandons presidential race
  Ahmed al-Tantawi was the most prominent of presidential hopefuls.  Photo: AFP  / AFP
October 13, 2023

Egyptian opposition politician Ahmed al-Tantawi announced on Friday he was abandoning his bid for the presidency after weeks of alleging harassment and arrests by the authorities.

Despite mobilising relatively wide support since announcing his intention to run against incumbent President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Tantawi was able to collect only 14,000 of the 25,000 endorsements needed to register his candidacy, his campaign coordinator said.

Each candidate must submit the endorsements of either 20 lawmakers or 25,000 citizens by October 15 in order to be eligible.

Arab spring

"I do not and will not withdraw" from Egyptian politics, Tantawi said in a speech in front of a cheering crowd, adding: "My motto will remain 'bread, freedom and social justice'" - echoing the refrain of the Arab Spring uprising of 2011.

Sisi had earlier announced he had collected the endorsements of 424 of Egypt's 596 MPs, as well as 1.135 million citizens.

But Tantawi retorted that "if real elections were held, he would not gather more than one percent of the vote".

Supporters arrested

The opposition hopeful had previously said that more than 100 of his supporters had been arrested in recent weeks.

Egypt announced last month that it would be holding its presidential election on December 10-12, with Sisi later formally announcing that he would seek a third term.

Tantawi's campaign had for weeks charged that it faced harassment and arrests by the authorities, with members testifying publicly to having faced assaults or being prevented from registering their endorsements.

Tantawi himself has said that the authorities have tapped his phone since September 2021. The University of Toronto's Citizen Lab attributed the surveillance to the Egyptian government "with high confidence".

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us