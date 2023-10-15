AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Museveni urges vigilance as insurgents 'flee into Uganda'
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has urged vigilance to ensure militant insurgents don't cause deadly attacks in the East African country.
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni says the country's army recently killed "quite a number of terrorists" in western Uganda. / Photo: AA / Others
October 15, 2023

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has urged citizens to be vigilant after a military offensive against militant insurgents in the troubled eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) forced the rebels to "flee into Uganda."

Museveni said that Ugandan soldiers "paid a visit to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) terrorists at four different points" near Uganda's border with DRC on Saturday.

"It seems quite a number of terrorists were killed," Museveni said on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday.

"As a consequence, the terrorists are running from Congo, which they thought was heaven, and re-entering Uganda and trying to commit some random terrorist acts," the president added.

Museveni said that a truck transporting onions was recently attacked in western Uganda, near the border with DRC, and he suspects that ADF militants were responsible for the attack.

"The public is, therefore, alerted to look out for strange people that come to your area. Report them to the police that are nearest to you. Even relatives that have been away for a long time and suddenly return, they may be part of the terrorists," Museveni said.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
