US vetoes UN Security Council's draft resolution on Gaza
The US has vetoed Brazil's proposal for humanitarian pauses to be implemented in order to allow the flow of aid into Gaza.
Twelve members of the UN Security Council voted to approve Brazil's proposal on Gaza humanitarian action. / Photo: AA
October 18, 2023

The United States has vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution that would have called for humanitarian pauses in the conflict between Israel and Palestinian Hamas group to allow humanitarian aid access to the Gaza Strip.

The vote on the Brazilian-drafted text was twice delayed in the past couple of days as the United States tries to broker aid access to Gaza.

Twelve members voted in favour of the draft text on Wednesday, while Russia and Britain abstained.

Washington traditionally shields its ally Israel from any Security Council action.

On Wednesday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire to allow for the release of hostages and humanitarian aid access to Gaza.

'Move to southern Gaza'

The draft resolution also urged Israel – without naming it – to rescind its order for civilians and UN staff in Gaza to move to the south of the Palestinian enclave.

Last week, Israel ordered some 1.1 million people in Gaza – almost half the population – to move south as it prepares for a ground offensive in retaliation for the Hamas attack in southern Israel.

Israel has put Gaza under a total siege and subjected it to intense bombardment. Palestinian officials say more than 3,000 Palestinians have been killed.

The draft UN resolution condemned all violence and hostilities against civilians and all acts of terrorism and called for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.

