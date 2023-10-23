21:00 GMT – Scores of Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike

Scores of Palestinians were killed and wounded in an Israeli air strike that hit homes in Gaza's Al-Shati camp late on Monday, the health ministry said.

"Many of the casualties are children and women who are still under rubble," ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qidra said.

20:11 GMT – Hamas frees two Israeli hostages on humanitarian grounds

Hamas has released two Israeli female captives for humanitarian reasons and in response to a Qatari-Egyptian mediation, according to a statement for Abu Ubaida, the spokesman of the group's armed wing, on its Telegram channel.

"We decided to release them for humanitarian and poor health grounds...Despite that, the enemy refused to receive them last Friday," the statement added.

There was no immediate confirmation by Israeli authorities but Israeli media reported that the women had been taken to the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt.

19:42 GMT US rejects calls for cease-fire in Gaza, saying it would benefit Hamas

The US reiterated its rejection of calls for a cease-fire in Gaza, arguing that such an action would afford the Palestinian group Hamas an opportunity to regroup and prepare for further attacks against Israel.

"Any ceasefire will give the ability to rest, to refit, and to get ready to continue launching terrorist attacks against Israel," said State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, addressing reporters during a daily press briefing on Monday.

18:12 GMT – UN says lack of fuel in Gaza of 'great concern' as supplies run out

The lack of fuel entering besieged Gaza is of "great concern" as existing have run out, the UN warned on Monday.

"I think the number of trucks that usually went into Gaza every day was about 450 or so. And now we're seeing 20 or 30, and we're not seeing any fuel, which is a great concern," spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday. "We're talking days, and when that happens that will be truly devastating on top of what is already a devastating humanitarian situation."

Dujarric said just about 4% of aid shipments that would have entered Gaza before the current war are now able to reach the coastal enclave, with UN staffers in Gaza warning that their fuel supplies will soon be exhausted.

17:33 GMT – Gaza government says over 181,000 housing units damaged by Israel since October 7

More than 181,000 housing units have been damaged in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza since October 7, according to the Government Media.

“More than 20,000 units were totally destroyed or rendered uninhabitable,” Salama Marouf, a spokesman for the office, told a press conference in Gaza city on Monday.

He said 72 government buildings and dozens of public and service facilities were also damaged.

According to the spokesman, 177 schools, 32 mosques and three churches also suffered damage in the Israeli offensive.

16:49 GMT – UN says 20 trucks with aid enter Gaza

The United Nations (UN) said on Monday that 20 trucks carrying humanitarian aid crossed into Gaza from Egypt.

The enclave has been under Israeli bombardment since October 7, when Hamas fighters stormed southern Israel.

An agreement was recently reached to facilitate the movement of humanitarian aid, mainly food and water, into the besieged Gaza.

16:33 GMT - 2-state solution for Israelis, Palestinians ‘essential’ for lasting peace: British PM

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stressed the need for a two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinians, saying this was “essential” for lasting peace.

"Our support for a two-state solution is highly valued across the region, but it can’t be a cliched talking point to roll out at times like this. The truth is that in recent years, energy has moved into other avenues like the Abraham Accords and normalization talks with Saudi Arabia,” Rishi said in his speech at the House of Commons on Monday.

He was briefing the parliament after his last week’s visits to Israel, Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

15:16 GMT - Hamas targets 2 Israeli military bases with drones

Palestinian group Hamas said Monday it had targeted two Israeli military bases with drones.

The group’s armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said two drones were fired at Hatzerim and Tze'elim military bases in southern Israel. No information was provided about casualties.

The Israeli army confirmed that it had intercepted two drones fired from the Gaza Strip.

"Two UAVs were identified crossing from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory" at Nir Oz and Ein HaBesor near the border, the army said in a statement.

14:33 GMT - 23 journalists killed in Gaza conflict: Press freedom group

The number of journalists killed in the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict has risen to 23, an international press freedom group announced.

In a statement on Monday, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said that the Israel-Palestine conflict has taken a “severe toll” on journalists, adding that among the dead are 19 Palestinian, three Israeli and one Lebanese journalists.

It said that eight journalists have also been injured since the conflict began, and there is no information available about three other journalists.

14:29 GMT - 3rd aid convoy crosses Egypt’s Rafah crossing to Gaza

A third convoy of 20 aid trucks entered the Rafah crossing from Egypt to the blockaded Gaza Strip on Monday, according to a Palestinian spokesman at the terminal.

“Twenty trucks carrying humanitarian aid are being allowed into Gaza through the Rafah crossing,” Wael Abu Mohsen told Anadolu.

Egypt’s state news agency MENA confirmed that a third convoy of aid trucks entered the terminal to Gaza.

MENA said the trucks are loaded with foodstuff, water, medicine and other medical supplies.

14:06 GMT - Israeli strikes kill 57 medics in Gaza since October 7: Health Ministry

At least 57 Palestinian medics have been killed and 100 others injured in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza since October 7, according to the Health Ministry in the blockaded enclave.

Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said 12 hospitals and 32 healthcare centers have been forced out of service due to the Israeli bombardment and lack of fuel.

“The Israeli occupation also destroyed 25 ambulances and forced them out of service,” he stated on Monday.

Israel launched a relentless bombardment campaign on Gaza following a cross-border attack by Hamas into Israeli border towns on October 7.

14:06 GMT - German Jewish intellectuals slam ban on pro-Palestine demonstrations

More than 100 German Jewish intellectuals criticized the ongoing ban on pro-Palestine demonstrations in many German cities, including Berlin, according to local media reports.

“In recent weeks, state and city governments across Germany have banned public gatherings with suspected pro-Palestinian sympathies. These repressions also punish demonstrations such as ‘Youth against Racism’ and ‘Jewish Berliners against Violence in the Middle East’,” the Berlin-based daily Tageszeitung reported on Monday, citing parts of the letter by the group of intellectuals.

Outlawing Palestinian rallies is aimed at "suppressing legitimate, non-violent political expression, which may include criticism of Israel," the group stated in letter.

13:54 GMT - 120,000 Israelis displaced since onset of Gaza conflict onset

Around 120, 000 Israelis have been internally displaced since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict on October 7, local media reported on Monday.

The displaced Israelis are broken down into two main categories: those who have been fully evacuated from their homes, and those who are eligible to rest at state-subsidized guesthouses temporarily, according to The Times of Israel newspaper.

13:41 GMT - 18 Palestinians killed in fresh Israeli strikes in Gaza

At least 18 Palestinians were killed in fresh Israeli airstrikes in Rafah city in the southern Gaza on Monday, according to the Interior Ministry in the blockaded enclave.

Scores of people were injured in the bombardment that targeted several houses in the city, the ministry said in a statement.

Several people were also killed and injured in an Israeli strike on a house in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in Gaza City, the ministry said, without giving an exact figure.

13:23 GMT - Italy calls for de-escalation in ongoing Israeli-Palestine conflict

Italy called for de-escalation in the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, state-run ANSA news agency reported.

Speaking to the press upon arrival at the meeting of the EU’s Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani remarked that there needs to be a de-escalation in the Israel-Gaza conflict with an end to the firing of rockets by Hamas and Hezbollah, according to the agency on Monday.

Reiterating that Israel has the right to defend itself, he warned that this right must be used “in a proportionate way, without indiscriminately hitting the civilian population in Gaza.”

12:45 GMT - Hamas fires rockets into Israel 'in response to targeting of Gaza civilians'

The Palestinian group Hamas it had fired rocket barrages at the cities of Ashkelon and Beersheva in southern Israel on Monday.

The group’s armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said the rocket fire also targeted Israeli military forces along the border with the Gaza Strip “in response to the targeting of civilians in Gaza.”

12:06 GMT - Turkish Red Crescent restarts food distribution in Gaza

The Turkish Red Crescent has restarted distributing food at its soup kitchen in Gaza, now partially repaired from damage caused by Israeli attacks.

“The Red Crescent soup kitchen in Gaza has been partially repaired after the damage it sustained in Israeli attacks and has started to produce hot meals again,” the humanitarian aid agency said in a statement on Monday.

“The Red Crescent serves hot meals for 500 families from the soup kitchen in Gaza every day,” it added.

11:15 GMT - Israel says 222 hostages held in Gaza

The Israeli army has confirmed that 222 hostages are held by Palestinian group Hamas in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack on October 7.

Military spokesman Daniel Hagari told reporters on Monday that a number of foreign nationals were among the hostages.

“We will employ every available means to safely free the hostages, whether through military, intelligence, or diplomatic channels,” he said.

11:09 GMT - Over 5000 Palestinians killed in Gaza

Total of 5,087 Palestinians have been killed, including 2,055 children and 1,119 women, with 15,273 injured due to Israeli conflict on Gaza says the Health Ministry in Gaza.

09:28 GMT - 3 Israeli ministers contemplate resignation

Three Israeli ministers are contemplating resignation to hold Prime Minister Netanyahu accountable for the cross-border attack by Hamas into Israeli border towns, Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported Monday.

The newspaper did not name the three ministers.

"We can’t believe this situation. Netanyahu simply must not be allowed to continue,” the newspaper quoted one of the ministers as saying.

09:05 GMT - Kenyan police release pro-Palestinian protesters

Armesty International has confirmed that three pro-Palestinian protesters arrested by police in Nairobi, Kenya, on Sunday have been released.

Mohamed Musa, Ubax Hassan, and Imad Ahmed were arrested during a function called the Kenya-Palestinian Solidarity Committee, according to Amnesty Kenya.

The three were freed the same day without charges after widespread criticism from human rights groups.

08:06 GMT: ''Only 34 aid trucks have entered Gaza''

So far, only 34 aid trucks have entered Gaza, far below the needs of besieged people says a Government official in Gaza.

7:00 GMT - Israel confirms attacking 320 targets in Gaza in 24 hours

We attacked over 320 targets across Gaza in last 24 hours, says Israeli army

4:30 GMT - Israel’s ongoing attacks against Gaza have killed over 1,000 women and forced the displacement of about half a million others from their homes since October 7, the media office of the Gaza government said.

The office said in a statement that as of Sunday, 1,023 women have been killed. "The Israeli occupation's continued crim es against women, girls and children constitutes a war crime condemned by all international and humanitarian conventions,” it said.

The statement cited figures from Gaza’s Health Ministry which said that more than 1,900 children have been killed in the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza.

4:00 GMT - Two more Palestinians killed in occupied West Bank

The number of Palestinians killed in the occupied West Bank since Oct. 7 rose to 93, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Two more Palestinians lost their lives, including a child, in raids and attacks carried out by Israeli forces in the West Bank city of Hebron, the ministry said in a statement.

3:15 GMT - 6 Western nations back Israel's "right to self-defence" in joint statement

The US, UK, France, Germany, Italy and Canada released a joint statement late Sunday reaffirming their support for Israel's “right to self-defence against terrorism.”

“The leaders reiterated their support for Israel and its right to defend itself against terrorism and called for adherence to international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians,” said the statement, which was posted on the British government’s website.

The statement came following discussions between US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

2:30 GMT - Hezbollah member killed in Israeli attack in southern Lebanon

Hezbollah announced that one of its members was killed in an Israeli attack in southern Lebanon.

The group announced that the member hailed from the village of Aynata, without providing further information, according to the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Manar TV,

Israeli warplanes conducted an airstrike on the outskirts of the village of Aitaroun in southern Lebanon, the local Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported earlier in the day.

2:00 GMT - 30 Palestinians killed in Israeli shelling of homes in Gaza: Ministry

At least 30 Palestinians have been killed and dozens wounded in Israeli shelling of homes across Gaza, Gaza’s Interior Ministry announced late Sunday.

“At least 30 Palestinians were killed by Israeli shelling of a number of inhabited homes in Jabaliya (refugee) camp, the town of Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza and in (the) Nuseirat and Bureij (camps) in the center of the Strip,” the ministry said in a statement.

It said most of the victims were women and children and the attacks came without warning.

