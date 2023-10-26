The quarterfinal stages of the inaugural African Football League have produced impressive results, with Egyptian giants Al Ahly now securely positioned in the semi-finals after a 1-1 draw with Simba SC in Tanzania.

Al Ahly, who are also the current title holders of the CAF Champions League, secured the slot through points on away goals.

Sundowns vs Petro Atletico

Mamelodi Sundowns from South Africa reached the semi-finals after a hard-fought win against Angola’s Petro Atletico.

Sundowns got off on the wrong foot after defender Mothobi Mvala was shown a red card, reducing their squad to 10 men.

It weakened the team as they were held down to a goalless draw by Petro Atletico.

However, it wasn’t a deadly blow, as Sundowns still advanced, winning on aggregate after beating Petro 2-0 this past weekend.

More action

Ahly will host Sundowns on Sunday, with the return match next Wednesday.

More African Football League action is expected on Thursday, October 26, with ES Tunis (Tunisia) billed to host TP Mazempe (DRC), while Wydad AC (Morocco) hosts Eyimba FC from Nigeria.