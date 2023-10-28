Chelsea slumped to another damaging home defeat against Brentford on Saturday as Eddie Nketiah hit a first Premier League hat-trick in a 5-0 win for Arsenal against struggling Sheffield United.

Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea appeared to have turned a corner in recent weeks, taking seven points from their three previous fixtures, but their 2-0 loss means they have just one home win from their past 13 games in the league.

Ethan Pinnock took advantage of non-existent marking to head the visitors in front shortly before the hour mark at Stamford Bridge after Chelsea had failed to capitalise on their first-half dominance.

Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez was embarrassed in added time after joining his team's attack for a corner, failing to catch Neal Maupay in a race as he broke with the ball, allowing Bryan Mbeumo to score in an empty net to compound home fans' woes.

Bottom half

The result means Brentford leapfrog Chelsea into 10th place in the Premier League table, pushing Pochettino's men into the bottom half.

It was a different story for London rivals Arsenal, who roared back from 2-0 down to draw against Chelsea last week to preserve their unbeaten league record.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta shuffled his pack - including dropping captain Martin Odegaard to the bench - for the visit of bottom club Sheffield United and Nketiah celebrated his recall to the starting line-up in style.

Replacing the injured Gabriel Jesus as Arsenal's target man at the Emirates Stadium, Nketiah proved he was up to the task as a swivelled finish gave the home side a 28th-minute lead.

Nketiah hat-trick

The England forward arrowed a shot into the top corner early in the second half and completed his treble with a stunning strike from distance just before the hour mark.

Substitutes Fabio Vieira and Takehiro Tomiyasu added gloss to the scoreline with a penalty and a close-range finish as Arsenal moved up to second in the table, two points behind Tottenham, who beat Crystal Palace on Friday.

Newcastle, who have won four of their past five league games, take on Wolves in the late kick-off.

High-flying Liverpool host Nottingham Forest on Sunday while champions Manchester City make the short journey to face Manchester United at Old Trafford.