People on the road out of Sudan's Darfur have few possessions. What many do carry is grief. Those arriving at the Chad border town of Adre were reporting a new surge in killings in West Darfur.

Many have been receiving news of their family members from fresh arrivals. Asiya, who fled with her mother and her sister's children, says she's been told her brother is dead. They can't find her father.

"They burned everything and took everything. We did not bring anything with us. We have only God and our clothes."

War between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has reignited what is seen as ethnic violence in Darfur.

Army base

In September, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, said the RSF and allied militias had killed hundreds of people from Masalit communities.

Militias have previously denied engaging in ethnically targeted attacks and the RSF has said it was not involved in what it described as a tribal conflict.

Over the past week the RSF has taken over the main army base in West Darfur's state capital El Geneina. Three of those escaping to Chad said they had witnessed killings by militias and RSF fighters targeting the Masalit in Ardamata.

It's an outlying district where the army base and a camp for internally displaced people are located.

The RSF did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

Robbed

Nabila Abdel Rahman says people in Ardamata were killed and displaced.

“Children are slaughtered, women’s money and belongings are robbed, and they can’t escape.”

Sudan's war has uprooted more than six million people. More than half a million of them have crossed into Chad, according to the International Organization for Migration. But renewed violence appears to have triggered a sharp increase.

Medecins Sans Frontieres said more people arrived in the first three days of November than across the entirety of the month before.

That's around 7,000 mainly women and children carrying with them stories of large-scale violence against civilians, the medical charity said.