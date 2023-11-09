AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Darfur attacks: 'We have God only'
War between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has reignited fresh violence in Darfur - a region with a history of communal clashes.
Darfur attacks: 'We have God only'
Women cry after receiving the news about the death of their relatives as they waited for them in Chad. / Photo: Reuters
November 9, 2023

People on the road out of Sudan's Darfur have few possessions. What many do carry is grief. Those arriving at the Chad border town of Adre were reporting a new surge in killings in West Darfur.

Many have been receiving news of their family members from fresh arrivals. Asiya, who fled with her mother and her sister's children, says she's been told her brother is dead. They can't find her father.

"They burned everything and took everything. We did not bring anything with us. We have only God and our clothes."

War between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has reignited what is seen as ethnic violence in Darfur.

Army base

In September, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, said the RSF and allied militias had killed hundreds of people from Masalit communities.

Militias have previously denied engaging in ethnically targeted attacks and the RSF has said it was not involved in what it described as a tribal conflict.

Over the past week the RSF has taken over the main army base in West Darfur's state capital El Geneina. Three of those escaping to Chad said they had witnessed killings by militias and RSF fighters targeting the Masalit in Ardamata.

It's an outlying district where the army base and a camp for internally displaced people are located.

The RSF did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

Robbed

Nabila Abdel Rahman says people in Ardamata were killed and displaced.

“Children are slaughtered, women’s money and belongings are robbed, and they can’t escape.”

Sudan's war has uprooted more than six million people. More than half a million of them have crossed into Chad, according to the International Organization for Migration. But renewed violence appears to have triggered a sharp increase.

Medecins Sans Frontieres said more people arrived in the first three days of November than across the entirety of the month before.

That's around 7,000 mainly women and children carrying with them stories of large-scale violence against civilians, the medical charity said.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us