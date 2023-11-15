AFRICA
South Sudan's President Salva Kiir sacks police chief
South Sudan's President Salva Kiir has sacked police chief Majak Akech Malok, a day after he was summoned by parliament.
South Sudan's President Salva Kiir appointed Majak Akech Malok as Inspector-General of Police in February 2018. / Photo: AA   / Others
November 15, 2023

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir has sacked Inspector-General of Police Majak Akech Malok, who held the position since February 2018.

General Atem Marol Biar succeeds Malok as police chief, a statement attributed to President Kiir, and read out on state television South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC), said on Tuesday.

President Kiir did not state the reasons for sacking Malok.

South Sudanese media reported on Monday that Malok and other senior security officers had been summoned by parliament over "unlawful directives and utterances."

Until his appointment, the new police boss, Biar, served as the Director-General of the Directorate of Civil Registry, Nationality, Passports, and Immigration.

