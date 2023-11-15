South Sudan's President Salva Kiir has sacked Inspector-General of Police Majak Akech Malok, who held the position since February 2018.

General Atem Marol Biar succeeds Malok as police chief, a statement attributed to President Kiir, and read out on state television South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC), said on Tuesday.

President Kiir did not state the reasons for sacking Malok.

South Sudanese media reported on Monday that Malok and other senior security officers had been summoned by parliament over "unlawful directives and utterances."

Until his appointment, the new police boss, Biar, served as the Director-General of the Directorate of Civil Registry, Nationality, Passports, and Immigration.