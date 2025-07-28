The Nigerian women's national football team touched down in the capital on Monday for an audience with the president, fresh off their weekend Africa Cup championship victory over Morocco.

The Super Falcons, winners of Saturday's Women's Africa Cup of Nations final, were greeted on the tarmac at Abuja's international airport by traditional dancers, drummers and a swarm of journalists and government officials.

They then departed in a convoy escorted by security to meet with President Bola Tinubu.

The women brought with them their 10th WAFCON trophy, the culmination of years of dominance at the continent level despite struggles at home over late payments and pay disparities with the men's team.

Stunning comeback

To grab the gold, the Super Falcons mounted a stunning comeback from a seemingly fatal 2-0 deficit, winning 3-2 over their WAFCON hosts in Rabat.

Ahead of the match it was announced that Tinubu had personally approved players' tournament bonus payments.

Fans in recent years have also called for the team to be paid the same as the men's team, the Super Eagles.

At the presidential villa, Tinubu announced that players would be given a three bedroom apartment as well as a $100,000 cash bonus.

'Could not be prouder'

"We could not be prouder," the president said, adding that he "didn't want to watch the match" at one point because of the stress.

Despite the challenges, the team has made an appearance in every women's World Cup since the tournament debuted in 1991.

"Nigeria is the best country, with the best women's national football team," said Paul Edeh, chairman of the Benue State Football Association, who was at the airport to greet the team on Monday.

"What these girls have been able to achieve... the kind of trophies they've brought to us, we've not seen that with the male team," he told AFP.