Ghana has deployed more soldiers to a northeastern region where a long-running conflict over chieftancy has fuelled recent violence, including attacks on schools, a spokesperson for President John Dramani Mahama said.

The Bawku chieftaincy conflict, which goes back decades, has remained one of Ghana's most protracted ethnic flash points, often resulting in violent clashes and loss of lives. It is rooted in a dispute between the Mamprusi and Kusaasi ethnic groups over who can appoint a chief for the area.

Mediation efforts by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, known as the Asantehene, Ghana's most revered traditional ruler, had "almost brought finality to the conflict" but recent killings have "necessitated drastic actions" to control it, presidential spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu said in his statement on Sunday.

Violence in the area last week included the killing of a Kusaasi chief as well as three high school students by gunmen who stormed their campuses, according to local media reports.

Curfew to be imposed

Ofosu did not specify on Sunday how many additional soldiers were being deployed to the area near the border with Burkina Faso. Some soldiers were already present in the area, but officials have not disclosed details.

In a separate statement, Ofosu said a curfew would be in place from 1400 GMT until 0600 GMT "until further notice."

He said the measure would help restore order and facilitate the evacuation of students.