AFRICA
2 min read
Four killed, hundreds arrested in Angola fuel price protests
Around 2,000 people demonstrated against the fuel hike on Saturday, with protests also held the previous two weekends.
Four killed, hundreds arrested in Angola fuel price protests
Smoke rises from a makeshit barricade blocking a road as people protest over a hike in the price of diesel, in Luanda, Angola. / Reuters
13 hours ago

Four people were killed when violence broke out in the Angolan capital Monday as the taxi industry began a strike over rising fuel prices, police said.

There was widespread looting in Luanda on the first day of the strike, the latest in a series of protests against the July 1 fuel hike, with protesters also attacking public buses and private vehicles.

"In terms of consequences, we currently report four deaths," Deputy Commissioner Mateus Rodrigues told reporters Tuesday, without specifying how they occurred.

Police rounded up 400 people overnight for suspected involvement in the violence after arresting 100 on Monday, the police spokesman said.

Shops vandalised

About 45 shops were vandalised and 25 private vehicles and 20 public buses were damaged, he said.

AFP photographs on Monday showed people running off with items looted from shops while images posted on social media showed large crowds of protesters and, separately, police pushing back demonstrators.

The Angolan government raised the price of subsidised gasoline prices from 300 to 400 kwanzas ($0.33 to $0.43) a litre on July 1.

Around 2,000 people demonstrated against the fuel hike on Saturday, with protests also held the previous two weekends.

Strike to continue

The ANATA taxi association distanced itself from Monday's violence but said the three-day strike would continue.

It "has become clear that the voice of the taxi drivers reflects the outcry of the Angolan people," the association said in a statement.

Police were monitoring for further unrest, the police spokesman said.

"We continue to stress that our forces are on the streets, equipped with the necessary resources based on the threat level, responding where order has been restored to maintain it, and intervening where there are still disturbances to reestablish public order and peace," he said.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Sudan denounces ‘parallel government’ by paramilitary RSF
Syria to hold first post-Assad parliamentary election in September
Several people killed as floods hit northeastern Nigeria
Türkiye battles deadly wildfires as extreme heat fuels crisis across Europe
South Africa 'horrified by deliberate starvation' of Palestinians in Gaza: Ramaphosa
Erdogan, Macron discuss Gaza crisis in phone call, Turkish leader urges immediate global action
Rebel group ADF's attack on DRC Catholic church kills at least 21 people
Gaza death toll nears 60,000 as Israel continues its brutal war on Palestinians
At least 25 people killed after boat capsizes in northern Nigeria
Eswatini faces increased public pressure after accepting prisoners deported from US
Church slams 'extermination through starvation' in Gaza, demands end to Israeli siege
Trump's administration pauses visa processing at US embassy in Niger
Israel storms Gaza-bound aid ship shortly after distress call
RSF-led coalition announces parallel government in Sudan
Emergency declared aboard Handala as Gaza-bound aid ship faces possible interception
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us