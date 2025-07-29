AFRICA
2 min read
Nigerian forces kill 45 in ambush on gang members
The operation was mounted following intelligence reports of a looming attack in and around Iburu area in Niger state
Nigerian forces kill 45 in ambush on gang members
Nigerian forces have been battling armed groups in the north-westerns parts of the country.. / Reuters
15 hours ago

Nigerian troops killed 45 members of an armed criminal gang in a shootout in the north-central Niger state, according to a conflict monitors' report shared with the UN and seen by AFP on Monday.

"Military troops, supported by hybrid forces and the Department of State Services (DSS), launched an ambush against armed bandits" on Friday evening, it said, adding that "a gun battle ensued, resulting in the deaths of 45 bandits and two soldiers".

It was the latest clash in an offensive by the security forces on the armed gangs known as "bandits" that have taken root across Nigeria's rural hinterlands.

On July 22 Nigerian troops killed at least 95 gang members during a military air and ground assault in the same state, the conflict monitor that produced the report said.

Looming attack

The latest violence struck on Friday in Iburu village, in the Shiroro local government area of Niger state, but the information was disclosed on Monday.

The report said that the operation was mounted following intelligence reports of a looming attack in and around Iburu.

National public broadcaster, NTA, said the intelligence service DSS had confirmed the operation.

The bandits raid, loot and burn villages, exact taxes, and conduct kidnappings for ransom.

In northwestern Nigeria's Zamfara state, bandits slaughtered 33 people they had kidnapped in February despite receiving a ransom.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Sudan denounces ‘parallel government’ by paramilitary RSF
Syria to hold first post-Assad parliamentary election in September
Several people killed as floods hit northeastern Nigeria
Türkiye battles deadly wildfires as extreme heat fuels crisis across Europe
South Africa 'horrified by deliberate starvation' of Palestinians in Gaza: Ramaphosa
Erdogan, Macron discuss Gaza crisis in phone call, Turkish leader urges immediate global action
Rebel group ADF's attack on DRC Catholic church kills at least 21 people
Gaza death toll nears 60,000 as Israel continues its brutal war on Palestinians
At least 25 people killed after boat capsizes in northern Nigeria
Eswatini faces increased public pressure after accepting prisoners deported from US
Church slams 'extermination through starvation' in Gaza, demands end to Israeli siege
Trump's administration pauses visa processing at US embassy in Niger
Israel storms Gaza-bound aid ship shortly after distress call
RSF-led coalition announces parallel government in Sudan
Emergency declared aboard Handala as Gaza-bound aid ship faces possible interception
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us