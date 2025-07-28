AFRICA
Two military officers killed in aircraft crash in Morocco
Two military officers have been killed after their training aircraft crashed at Fez-Saiss Airport in northern Morocco on Monday.
The military aircraft crash in Morocco killed two people on July 28, 2025. / Photo: AP
July 28, 2025

Two military officers were killed on Monday when a training aircraft crashed at Fez-Saiss Airport in northern Morocco, the Royal Armed Forces said.

A military statement said an Alpha Jet trainer, used for pilot training, went down during a routine training mission, killing the pilot and his co-pilot.

The army noted that the two officers were on a training flight when the crash occurred under circumstances still being investigated.

It added that a special commission has been formed to determine the cause of the crash, examining whether it was due to a technical malfunction, human error, or environmental factors.

SOURCE:AA
