Two military officers were killed on Monday when a training aircraft crashed at Fez-Saiss Airport in northern Morocco, the Royal Armed Forces said.

A military statement said an Alpha Jet trainer, used for pilot training, went down during a routine training mission, killing the pilot and his co-pilot.

The army noted that the two officers were on a training flight when the crash occurred under circumstances still being investigated.

It added that a special commission has been formed to determine the cause of the crash, examining whether it was due to a technical malfunction, human error, or environmental factors.