By Charles Mgbolu

Dancing and singing by women wearing traditional raffia attires and men playing melodic rhythms from the kpaningbo (South Sudanese xylophones) were some of the main attractions as a day of culture and inclusiveness was marked in Western Equatoria, South Sudan.

The event, supported by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), was held on Tuesday, November 21, in the region's capital Yambio, to showcase cultural heritage including songs, dance, and myriad musical instruments.

Organisers said the ultimate aim was to unify people from different ethnic communities in the region. It was one of such cultural events in the country to help consolidate peace.

South Sudan’s Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports, which organised the festival, said representatives of nine ethnic groups from the area featured cultural performances.

Participants said it was an opportunity to demonstrate that culture can be trusted to cement peace and unity in diversity.

South Sudan has seen years of communal conflicts leading to deaths and destruction.

“Whenever there is conflict, we are the ones suffering as mothers and children. We really need peace. Let us dwell in peace with ourselves daily. We want our children to grow up in a good environment so that they can get an education and take over from us as our future leaders,” says Hellen Mading, one of the dancers at the event.

James Amabele, a Yambio resident, agrees. “Such events will bring peace among communities and [in] South Sudan at large. This is what we had been eager for—we must be united, and if all goes well, then peace will prevail,’’ he said.

‘’This function is to show our differences, our variety, and our diversity in terms of culture, and the purpose is to be happy. And through that happiness, we can promote social cohesion; we can know each other more, we can appreciate each other more, and forget about the past challenges,” UMISS Civil Affairs Officer Emmanuel Dukundane.

Whistles, vuvuzelas, drums, and xylophones were just some of the items used to create a mixed soundtrack of robust and dance-inducing rhythms that brought revellers together as one.