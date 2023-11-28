Zimbabwe has become the largest exporter of blueberry in the world, a report by fruit industry analysis group East Fruit shows.

''Zimbabwe’s blueberry exports are currently growing faster than any other country in the world,'' its says.

“On average over the past five years, Zimbabwe has increased blueberry exports by 63% each year or by 1,200 tones,'' East Fruit quotes Andrij Yarmak, an economist at the Food and Agricultural Organisation as saying.

Developed agriculture

''In 2022, exports grew by 85% or 2.3 thousand tons and exceeded 5 thousand tons, which allowed the country to enter the top 15 countries in blueberry exports and overtake Serbia in volume,” it adds.

East Fruit says Zimbabwe becoming ''the world leader in the growth rate of blueberry exports'' was an ''unexpected fact'' given the country's economic conditions.

But it also noted that Zimbabwe ''had a highly developed agriculture, so its potential should not be underestimated.'' It acknowledges the current ''investment boom in blueberry farming in Zimbabwe.''

Destination countries

East Fruit experts expect that in 2023, blueberry exports from Zimbabwe could grow by another 30-40% and reach 6.5-7.0 thousand tonnes.

''Considering the high price level for blueberries due to the poor harvest of this berry in Peru, the country can make good money from exporting blueberries in the new season,'' the agro group predicted.

Most of Zimbabwe's exports go to South Africa, the UK, EU and Middle East as well as Russia.

Blueberries are used in a variety of ways as jellies, jams, pies, muffins, snack foods, pancakes or as additives.

