By Brian Okoth

Kaunda suit, a popular outfit in Africa named after Zambia's former President Kenneth Kaunda, has been banned in Kenyan parliament.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula ruled on Tuesday that Kaunda suits contravene the parliamentary dress code.

"Appropriate dress code is described in rule number nine of the speaker's rules, and I quote the rule: 'Members of Parliament, members of the press and guests should not enter the chamber, lounge, dining room, or committee rooms without being properly dressed.

"A proper dress code for men means a coat, a collar, a tie, long-sleeved shirt, long trousers, socks, shoes, or service uniform," Wetangula said.

Ladies' dress code

"For ladies, business, formal, or smart casual wear applies. Skirts and dresses should be below knee-length and decent. Sleeveless blouses are prohibited'."

The speaker said Kaunda suits, which by design are collarless and often short-sleeved, "contravene rule number nine of the speaker's rules."

Wetangula observed that in the previous parliamentary administrations – from 1997 to 2022 – Kaunda suits were allowed in the chambers, saying the outfit was "somehow tolerated."

"However, arising from emerging fashion trends that now threaten the establishment of the parliamentary dress code, it has become necessary for me to depart from what has been the obtaining regarding the admittance of the Kaunda suit as appropriate dress," he said.

'Dressing easy'

"I do this to guard against negating the set standards, especially given the current preference by some members to dress easy, while attending parliamentary business in plenary and committees."

According to the speaker, contravening the dress code rules dilutes the "seriousness of the house and its committees."

"Going forward, therefore, any attire that is outside what is prescribed in rule nine of the speaker's rules is prohibited, this includes Kaunda suits, whether long or short-sleeved."

Wetangula also reminded female members of parliament about the parliamentary dress code.

'Protecting dignity of the house'

"It is instructive that lady members must also be dressed in official attire at all times while in the precincts of parliament, and while attending committee meetings. Lady members must also avoid tightly fitting clothes and revealing attires.

"The directive is in no way meant to prefect members, but to protect and uphold the dignity of the house and the members' stature as members of parliament."

In the East African nation, the Kaunda suit, whose popularity had slightly faded over the years, regained trendiness when Kenya's current President William Ruto adopted it as his signature style.

In parliament, Otiende Amollo, an MP from the Western Kenya constituency of Rarieda, has been regularly wearing the Kaunda suit to the chambers.

Kaunda suit's popularity

The Kaunda suit has its roots in Australia, where in the 1970s, a lawmaker donned it regularly to the federal parliament in the north of the country.

At the time, it was popularly known as the safari suit due to its lightweight design and short sleeves, making it ideal for official functions during the hot season.

In Africa, it gained popularity when Kenneth Kaunda, Zambia's founding president, who served between 1964 and 1991, adopted it as his trademark look.

Other African leaders who also wore it regularly include Tanzania's founding President Julius Nyerere, Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Burundi's Evariste Ndayishimiye.

