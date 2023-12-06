Wednesday, December 6, 2023

17:38 GMT — Gaza's public order likely to 'completely break down' — Guterres

The head of the UN has warned that he expects "public order to completely break down soon due to the desperate conditions" in Gaza, currently under relentless Israeli bombardment.

The humanitarian conditions amid the Israeli war on Gaza are "fast deteriorating into a catastrophe with potentially irreversible implications for Palestinians as a whole," Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a letter to the president of the Security Council.

"Such an outcome must be avoided at all costs," he said in the letter.

Guterres wrote the letter invoking Article 99 of the UN's charter, which states that "the Secretary-General may bring to the attention of the Security Council any matter which in his opinion may threaten the maintenance of international peace and security."

"The health care system in Gaza is collapsing," he said, adding that "there is no effective protection of civilians."

He warned the Security Council that the war "may aggravate existing threats to international peace and security."

18:55 GMT — US would object to 'buffer zone' inside Gaza: State Dept

The United States would object to any proposed buffer zone that would be inside Gaza as it would violate Washington's position that the Palestinian enclave must not be reduced in size after the current conflict, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller has said.

18:54 GMT — Hezbollah fighter killed in clashes on Lebanon-Israel border

Lebanese group Hezbollah has said that one of its fighters had been killed in clashes with the Israeli army.

The group, however, did not provide any details about the circumstances leading to its member’s death.

18:41 GMT — Israel's military claims its forces in Gaza are operating 'in the heart of Khan Younis'

Israel's military has said that its forces in Gaza were operating "in the heart of Khan Younis" for the first time.

It said soldiers "arrived at the centre of Khan Yunis and began targeted raids in the heart of the city," which it identified as a symbol of Hamas' military and administrative rule.

18:27 GMT — G7 leaders call for further humanitarian pauses in Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Leaders of the Group of Seven nations have called for further humanitarian pauses in the fighting between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

"More urgent action is needed to address the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Gaza and minimise civilian casualties. We support and encourage further humanitarian pauses to enable this," G7 leaders said in a joint statement after a virtual meeting.

The leaders also called on Iran to refrain from providing support to Hamas as well as Hezbollah and Houthi fighters in the region.

18:25 GMT — Abbas won’t govern Gaza after war: Israel’s Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will not govern Gaza during his term.

“As long as I’m the prime minister of Israel, this will not happen,” Netanyahu said on social media platform X, in response to a report by Sky News Arabia that Abbas had confirmed that his authority is ready to assume power in Gaza.

"Those who educate their children for terrorism, finance terrorism and support terrorist families, will not be able to rule Gaza after eliminating Hamas," he said.

There was no comment yet from the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority (PA) on Netanyahu's statements.

17:16 GMT — Israel vows to push Lebanon’s Hezbollah away from border

Israel will push Lebanese group Hezbollah beyond the Litani River in southern Lebanon, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has vowed.

Speaking during a meeting with heads of settlements near the border with Lebanon, Gallant said this could be achieved either through international political arrangements or, if necessary, through military action, Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported.

“We aim to reinstate security for the residents via an international political arrangement to push Hezbollah beyond the Litani, in accordance with UN Resolution 1701,” the minister said.

UN Security Council Resolution 1701 calls for a full cessation of hostilities and Israel’s withdrawal from southern Lebanon.

17:11 GMT — Nine killed in Israeli bombing of house in southern Gaza: Palestinian medical sources

Nine Palestinians were killed and several others were injured in an Israeli bombardment of a house in Rafah in southern Gaza, according to Palestinian medical sources.

17:07 GMT — Israel to be held accountable for its oppression of Palestinians since WWII: Erdogan

Israel will be held accountable for all oppression it has caused in Palestine since World War II, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said, adding that there would be "no escape" from this.

"The more the Israeli administration escalates its oppression, the heavier the price it will pay," Erdogan said after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara.

"Israeli rulers will sooner or later be tried in the court of humanity, suffer the punishment they deserve, and take their place in dustbin of history," he added.

17:03 GMT — Israeli forces are encircling house of Hamas' Gaza leader Sinwar: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israeli forces were encircling the Gaza house of top Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

"Yesterday I said that our forces could reach anywhere in Gaza. Today they are encircling Sinwar's house. His house may not be his fortress and he can escape but it's only a matter of time before we get him," Netanyahu said in a recorded video statement.

16:44 GMT — An exodus from Gaza would be 'catastrophic': UN refugee chief

An exodus of Palestinians from Gaza into other countries in the region would be "catastrophic", the United Nations refugee chief Filippo Grandi has said in an interview, stressing the need for a ceasefire.

"I hope that there will not be a regional exodus of Palestinians," he said.

"One should never forget that two-thirds of the population of Gaza are already refugees from the original conflict," he said, referring to Israel's creation 75 years ago which gave rise to the exodus or forced displacement of 760,000 Palestinians.

A fresh exodus, Grandi warned, "would be an additional burden on the refugee population, on the Palestinian population and on the region".

16:20 GMT — Yemen's Houthis launch ballistic missiles towards Israel

Yemen's Houthis said the group launched several ballistic missiles at military posts in the Israeli city of Eilat, the group's military spokesperson has said in a statement.

15:14 GMT — Qassam Brigades' snipers target several Israeli soldiers, military vehicles across Gaza

Hamas' military wing has said its snipers have targeted several Israeli soldiers and military vehicles across Gaza.

According to several statements issued by the Qassam Brigades, its snipers targeted eight Israeli soldiers in the last 24 hours in areas of eastern Khan Younis city.

The brigades also used mortar shells to attack Israeli infiltrating forces in eastern Khan Younis, it said.

In a separate statement, the brigades said its fighters in northern Gaza targeted 12 Israeli military vehicles near the Beit Lahia Project area.

15:12 GMT — US defence official: Navy shot down a drone originating from Houthi-controlled part of Yemen

The US Navy shot down a drone originating from a part of Yemen that is controlled by the Houthi group, a US defence official who declined to be named has said.

14:52 GMT — Israel receives 10,000 tonnes of US military equipment since start of Gaza war

The United States supplied Israel with over 10,000 tonnes of military equipment since the start of the Gaza war on Oct. 7, the Israeli Defence Ministry has said.

In a statement, the ministry said that the 200th cargo plane carrying military equipment for the army had arrived in Israel.

The equipment includes armoured vehicles, armaments, personal protective equipment, medical supplies, ammunition, and more, the statement added.

The first US cargo plane arrived in Israel on Oct. 11. "Since then, over 10,000 tons of military equipment were delivered to Israel since the beginning of the war," the defence ministry said.

14:36 GMT — Palestine condemns UK decision to carry out surveillance flights over Gaza

Palestine has condemned a UK decision to carry out surveillance flights over Gaza, saying the move makes London complicit in the Israeli onslaught on the Palestinian enclave.

"Britain’s decision to send surveillance planes over Gaza reflects complicity in the Israeli genocidal war [on Gaza]," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

On Saturday, the British Defence Ministry said the surveillance flights would be part of efforts to rescue Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

13:08 GMT — Japan PM tells Israel's Netanyahu civilian casualties should be minimised

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu over the phone that it was important to minimise civilian casualties in Israel's war on Gaza, the Japanese government has said.

12:59 GMT — Even discussing claim of Israeli buffer zone in Gaza is disrespectful to Palestinians: Erdogan

Even discussing the claim that Israel would establish a buffer zone in Gaza is disrespectful to the Palestinians, said the Turkish president.

"Gaza belongs to the Palestinians. We do not recognise any decision-maker that ignores their decisions,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan told journalists on his return flight from a two-day visit to Qatar.

Erdogan also expressed Türkiye's readiness to organise a peace conference for the Israel-Palestine conflict and serve as a guarantor nation, adding the condition: "As long as they genuinely want peace."

He also warned Israel that there would be serious consequences if Israel pressed ahead with a threat to attack Hamas officials on Turkish soil.

11:49 GMT — Israel arrests 60 more Palestinians in West Bank amid tensions

At least 60 Palestinians were detained by Israeli forces in fresh military raids across the occupied West Bank, according to a local non-governmental organisation.

The Palestinian Prisoner Society said the detainees included 30 Palestinians, who were taken into custody in Jenin in northern West Bank.

"The arrests were marked by harassment, severe beatings, and threats against detainees and their families, along with acts of sabotage and destruction in homes of citizens," the NGO added in a statement.

09:30 GMT — Palestinians in Gaza living in 'utter, deepening horror': UN

Palestinians living in the besieged Gaza are living in "utter, deepening horror," the UN human rights chief, Volker Turk, said as he called for an urgent ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

"Palestinians in Gaza are living in utter, deepening horror," he told a press conference.

He said 1.9 million of the 2.2 million people living in the Palestinian enclave had been displaced and were being pushed into "ever-diminishing and extremely overcrowded places in southern Gaza, in unsanitary and unhealthy conditions."

"In these circumstances, there is a heightened risk of atrocity crimes," the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said.

09:05 GMT — Gaza has become 'one of the most dangerous places’ in the world: UN agency

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said that Gaza has become "one of the most dangerous places" in the world amid the ongoing Israeli attacks on the besieged Palestinian enclave.

"Entire Gaza has become one of the most dangerous places in the world," UNRWA said in a statement on X. It also said "there is nowhere to go as shelters" in Gaza, adding that its shelters are "overflowing" with displaced Palestinian people.

UNRWA said on Monday that over 85% of the Gaza population is currently displaced – nearly 1.9 million of the total 2.3 million people – and that almost 1.2 million internally displaced persons were sheltering in its 156 installations.

08:10 GMT — 73 Palestinians killed, 123 others injured in Israeli attacks on central Gaza

Some 73 Palestinians were killed and 123 others injured in Israeli attacks on central Gaza over the past day, the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said.

"73 martyrs and 123 others injured are the total casualties that arrived in Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital (near Deir al Balah city) over the past 24 hours," the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, the Palestinian official news agency Wafa reported that 19 Palestinians were killed on Wednesday dawn in Israeli air strikes on the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza. Wafa reported that the Israeli army also fired white phosphorus and smoke bombs on the camp, which has experienced a series of Israeli air strikes.

07:25 GMT — Israeli forces encircle Khan Younis in Gaza's south

Israeli forces have encircled southern Gaza's main city, Khan Younis, after carrying out some of the most intense strikes so far in the two-month war.

Israel turned its focus to the besieged territory's south, telling Palestinians to flee, following fierce fighting and bombardment that reduced much of the north to rubble and forced nearly two million people out of their homes.

Israeli tanks, armoured personnel carriers and bulldozers were seen near the southern city, forcing already displaced civilians to pack up and flee again, witnesses told AFP.

05:30 GMT - Israeli gunfire kills two Palestinians

Two Palestinians were killed early Wednesday by Israeli gunfire in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestine Red Crescent Society.

The Red Crescent said three others were wounded in the Israeli incursions into the Al-Fara'a refugee camp and town of Tamun.

According to data from the Palestinian Ministry of Health, Wednesday’s fatalities pushed the death toll in the West Bank since the war between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas began on Oct. 7 to 262.

0:4:47 GMT - Israel to retain control of Gaza - Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that the Israeli army will retain control of besieged Gaza's security after the war, rejecting the possibility of giving that responsibility to an international force.

Speaking at a news conference after a meeting with his war cabinet, Netanyahu said Gaza "must be demilitarised" after the war ends.

"And in order for Gaza to be demilitarised, there is only one force that can see to this demilitarisation – and that force is the IDF," he said, referring to the Israeli army, adding "no international force can be responsible for this."

04:00 GMT - Israel revokes UN humanitarian official's visa

Israel has announced that it decided to revoke the residence visa of UN Humanitarian Coordinator Lynn Hastings over her position concerning the Palestinian group Hamas’ October 7 surprise blitz.

"Someone who did not condemn Hamas for the brutal massacre of 1,200 Israelis, for the kidnapping of babies and the elderly and for the horrific acts of abuse and rape, and for using the residents of Gaza as human shields, but instead condemns Israel, a democratic country that protects its citizens, cannot serve in the UN and cannot enter Israel!" Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen wrote on X, accusing the UN of bias.

The move came amid growing criticism from the UN over Israel's war on besieged Gaza, which has killed more than 16,000 Palestinians.

