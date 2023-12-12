Tributes continue to pour in for Multi-award-winning AfroPop star "Zahara" who passed away in a Johannesburg hospital where she was first admitted last month.

South Africa's arts minister Zizi Kodwa and Zahara's record company announced her death late Monday.

In a condolence message on X, Kodwa remembered Zahara as having made an incredible and lasting impact in South Africa's music industry.

Overnight pop sensation

Born Bulelwa Mkutukana to a poor family in a village near East London, Zahara became known for her trademark guitar and giant Afro hairstyle.

Zahara sang in choirs as a child and taught herself guitar.

She burst into the music scene in 2011, with her debut album Loliwe selling out in 72 hours.

Zahara was billed alongside Hugh Masekela, James Ingram and Lauryn Hill at Africa's biggest jazz festival in 2012.

She released five albums and won 17 South African Music Awards, the country's top accolade, in all.

Liver disease

Warner Music Africa, her record company said it was "mourning" the death.

"Her lasting memory in our hearts and mind must be her ability to bring comfort and resonate with the struggles of the poorest of the poor," the radical Economic Freedom Fighters opposition party said in a statement.

No cause of death has been announced but Zahara was admitted to hospital last month "following complaints about physical pains", according to a family statement at the time.

In 2019, her manager revealed she was battling liver disease.