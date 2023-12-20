Voting in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) will continue on Thursday in polling stations that were unable to open on polling day, the country's electoral commission announced.

The central African nation went to the polls on Wednesday in concurrent presidential, parliamentary, provincial and municipal elections.

But logistical problems caused huge delays in the opening of some polling stations. Others were unable to open at all.

Some 40 million people in DRC registered to vote in this year's general election.

The presidential election attracted more than 20 candidates, including the incumbent Felix Tshisekedi, opposition candidates Martin Fayulu and Moise Katumbi, and renowned medical doctor Denis Mukwege.

