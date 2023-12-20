AFRICA
Voting to continue on Thursday in some parts of DRC
DRC's electoral commission has announced that voting will continue on Thursday in parts of the country where polling stations did not open on Wednesday.
At least 40 million people registered as voters in DRC ahead of the December 20, 2023 General Election. / Photo: TRT Afrika / Others
December 20, 2023

Voting in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) will continue on Thursday in polling stations that were unable to open on polling day, the country's electoral commission announced.

The central African nation went to the polls on Wednesday in concurrent presidential, parliamentary, provincial and municipal elections.

But logistical problems caused huge delays in the opening of some polling stations. Others were unable to open at all.

Some 40 million people in DRC registered to vote in this year's general election.

The presidential election attracted more than 20 candidates, including the incumbent Felix Tshisekedi, opposition candidates Martin Fayulu and Moise Katumbi, and renowned medical doctor Denis Mukwege.

