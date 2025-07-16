WORLD
Israel strikes gate of Syrian army HQ in Damascus
The Israeli attack comes as it continues to conduct strikes on Syrian forces in the southern city of Sweida.
Israel strikes near defense ministry in Damascus as Syrian government forces and Druze armed groups clash. / AFP
July 16, 2025

The Israeli army has claimed it attacked the entrance gate to the Syrian army’s General Staff Complex in Damascus city.

"A short while ago, the (Israeli military) struck the entrance of the Syrian regime's military headquarters in the area of Damascus in Syria," an Israeli statement on Wednesday said.

Syrian state television reported that two people were wounded in central Damascus, without giving the exact location.

Syrian TV also reported gunfire heard near the Syrian army’s General Staff Complex.

Israel’s Army Radio confirmed the attacks, saying the strike targeted “Syrian army assets” in the area.

Israel has also said it will send reinforcements to the security fence area on the border with Syria.

The attacks came shortly after Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz threatened to continue targeting Syrian forces if they did not withdraw from Sweida province, which is witnessing unrest between the Druze and Bedouin communities.

This is a developing story, and details will be updated as more information becomes available.

