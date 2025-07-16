At least three people were killed and 34 others injured on Wednesday when the Israeli army launched a new wave of airstrikes on the Syrian capital, Damascus, the health ministry said.

The state news agency SANA said warplanes carried out strikes on the General Staff Complex and the Presidential Palace, known as Qasr al-Shaab, in the capital.

The Israeli army confirmed the airstrikes and called the attack on the Presidential Palace a “warning strike.”

Videos circulating on social media showed the moments of Israeli attacks in Damascus, with smoke rising from the area.

Tens of sites in Syria struck

Israeli fighter jets also staged several airstrikes on the southwestern province of Daraa and Qatana city in the Damascus countryside, according to SANA.

The attacks came shortly after Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz vowed “painful blows” on Damascus.

“Painful strikes have begun,” Katz said as he shared a video showing a Syrian news channel SyriaTV presenter during a broadcast when a powerful explosion is seen behind her that shakes the broadcast.

According to Israel’s public broadcaster KAN, the Israeli army has struck nearly 160 targets in Syria since last night, most of them in the southern city of Suwayda.

Several days of fighting

KAN said army chief Eyal Zamir ordered the transfer of forces from the Gaza Strip to Syria’s occupied Golan Heights.

The broadcaster, citing security sources, said that the Israeli army was preparing for several days of fighting in Syria.

The Israeli army launched airstrikes on Syrian territory since Tuesday, particularly in Suwayda, in the latest violation of the country’s sovereignty on claims of protecting the Druze in Syria.

The attacks came as the Syrian army deployed forces in the province to restore security and protect civilians and their property, following clashes between armed Druze and Bedouin groups that left at least 30 people dead.

On Wednesday, the Syrian interior ministry declared a ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders in Suwayda.