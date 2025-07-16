The Eswatini government has confirmed that five inmates deported from the US have arrived in the kingdom.

“Indeed, five inmates are currently housed in our correctional facilities in isolated units, where similar offenders are kept," acting government spokesperson Thabile Mdluli said in a statement on Wednesday.

She assured the Swazis that the inmates pose no threat to the country or its citizens.

“The government acknowledged the widespread concern regarding the deportation of third-country prisoners from the United States of America into the Kingdom of Eswatini."

'Rigorous risk assessment'

“This exercise is the result of months of robust high-level engagements involving the United States government. The two governments will collaborate with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to facilitate the transit of these inmates to their countries of origin. The engagements considered every avenue, including rigorous risk assessments and careful consideration for the safety and security of citizens," Mdluli said.

She said the Kingdom and the US have enjoyed fruitful relations spanning more than five decades, and every agreement is done with meticulous care and consideration, putting the interests of both nations at the forefront.

“As a responsible member of the global community, the Kingdom of Eswatini adheres to international agreements and diplomatic protocols regarding the repatriation of individuals, ensuring that due process and respect for human rights is followed,” she said.

The US Embassy in Eswatini released a statement that tried to allay public fears about the inmates.

'Uniquely barbaric' individuals

Embassy spokesperson Carly Van Orman confirmed that the deportees are in the custody of Eswatini authorities.

“The relevant authorities are ensuring the safety and well-being of these individuals in accordance with Eswatini’s sovereign laws and international norms and obligations,” she said.

The US Department of Homeland Security said on Tuesday that a flight carrying immigrants from different countries had landed in Eswatini in a move that follows the US Supreme Court lifting limits on deporting migrants to third countries.

“A safe third country deportation flight to Eswatini in Southern Africa has landed. The flight took individuals so uniquely barbaric that their home countries refused to take them back," spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said.