WORLD
2 min read
Khamenei says Iran capable of delivering 'stronger strikes' on Israel, US
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has said that his country is capable of delivering "even stronger blows" to the US and Israel.
Khamenei says Iran capable of delivering 'stronger strikes' on Israel, US
Iran's supreme leader says his country has the capability of striking Israel and US harder. / Photo: AP
July 16, 2025

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday that his country is capable of delivering “even stronger blows” to the US and Israel in response to any renewed military attacks.

Speaking during a meeting with judicial officials from across Iran, Khamenei said Washington and Tel Aviv aim to weaken Iran’s leadership by assassinating key figures and destabilise the country through opposition groups and sleeper cells.

“But the stance taken by the Iranian people from all walks of life has thwarted these plans,” he said.

“God foiled their schemes and the people rose up to defend the country,” Khamenei said, stressing the importance of maintaining national unity.

'Cannot stand up to Iran'

The Iranian leader said Israel was forced to seek US help after Iran’s firm response to recent attacks.

“If the Zionist regime (Israel) were capable of defending itself, it would not have turned to the US in this way, but it realised it cannot stand up to Iran,” he said.

“Certainly, from now on, even greater strikes can be delivered to the US and others.”

Khamenei also pointed to Iran’s missile barrage on the US Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar as an example of Tehran’s resolve.

Twelve-day conflict

“The base attacked by Iran was an extremely sensitive American regional base,” he said.

On June 13, Israel, with US support, launched a 12-day offensive on Iran, targeting military, nuclear, and civilian sites, as well as senior military commanders and nuclear scientists.

Iran retaliated with missile and drone strikes on Israeli military and intelligence facilities. A US-brokered ceasefire between Tehran and Tel Aviv was announced on June 24.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Erdogan calls silence on Gaza genocide ‘complicity,’ urges global action
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
DR Congo made 'necessary concessions' to M23 rebels for peace deal - minister
Iran says it won’t abandon uranium enrichment, stresses nuclear programme is peaceful
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
Malian army neutralises key Daesh terrorist leader
Turkish, Iranian top envoys discuss upcoming nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Enough is enough': UNICEF issues stark warning over starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade
Togo leader Gnassingbe's party sweeps municipal seats in elections held after protests
South African president sacks higher education minister
Ukraine proposes fresh peace talks with Russia in Türkiye
AfDB offers Morocco $116m loan to support sustainable agriculture
Zimbabwe's export of minerals used in battery production surges 30%
Pope Leo calls for urgent aid to Gaza, protection of civilians in call with Palestine's Abbas
Australian company protests DRC's minerals deal with US firm
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us