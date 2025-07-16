WORLD
New Israeli air strikes pummel Syrian capital Damascus
Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz confirms the attacks and threatens further strikes on Syrian territory.
Israeli defence minister says ‘painful strikes have begun’ in Syrian capital Damascus. / Reuters
July 16, 2025

Several people have been injured as Israel renewed air strikes on the Syrian capital Damascus, after an earlier strike targeting the Syrian army’s General Staff Complex in the city injured at least two people, according to the state news agency SANA.

An Israeli strike was also reported near the presidential complex.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz confirmed the attack and threatened further strikes on Syrian territory.

“The threshold will continue to rise if the message is not understood,” Katz told the Local Government Conference.

“Southern Syria will be a demilitarised zone. We have been attacking with increasing intensity for at least 24 hours, including regime targets.”

The Israeli army, for its part, said that it will send reinforcements to the security fence area on the border with Syria.

Israel renewed its air strikes in Sweida in southern Syria on Wednesday, in the latest violation of the country’s sovereignty.

The attacks came as the Syrian army deployed forces in the province to restore security and protect civilians and their property, following clashes between armed Druze and Bedouin groups that left at least 30 people dead.

SOURCE:TRT World
