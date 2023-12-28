Mbongeni Ngema, writer of the acclaimed musical "Sarafina" about student riots in Soweto during, was killed in a car crash on Wednesday at the age of 68, his family announced.

Ngema died just as the 1992 movie, developed with legendary jazz musician Hugh Masekela, was making a return with a screening at this year's Cannes Film Festival classic section and a streaming release.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved brother, father, husband, and patriot, Mbongeni Ngema," the family said in a statement.

"Ngema was killed in a head-on car accident whilst returning from attending a funeral" in Eastern Cape province, the statement added. He was a passenger in the vehicle.

Broadway success

"Sarafina" made Ngema a pan-African music star. A stage version had earlier played on New York's Broadway for two years. It was nominated for Tony and Grammy awards.

Ngema also co-wrote the 1981 play "Woza Albert" with Percy Mtwa and Barney Simon. A satirical look at the plight of black people in white-dominated South Africa, the play toured Europe and North America.

His works "reflected the spirit of resistance" during the "apartheid and liberation struggles," the family said.

Ngema was also an actor, choreographer, composer, and singer. His hit songs included "Stimela sa se Zola," also made with Masekela.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.