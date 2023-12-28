AFRICA
2 MIN READ
South African music legend Ngema dies in car crash
Ngema was killed in a head-on car accident whilst returning from attending a funeral.
South African music legend Ngema dies in car crash
Ngema was a passenger in the vehicle that crashed. Photo: Mbongeni Ngema / Others
December 28, 2023

Mbongeni Ngema, writer of the acclaimed musical "Sarafina" about student riots in Soweto during, was killed in a car crash on Wednesday at the age of 68, his family announced.

Ngema died just as the 1992 movie, developed with legendary jazz musician Hugh Masekela, was making a return with a screening at this year's Cannes Film Festival classic section and a streaming release.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved brother, father, husband, and patriot, Mbongeni Ngema," the family said in a statement.

"Ngema was killed in a head-on car accident whilst returning from attending a funeral" in Eastern Cape province, the statement added. He was a passenger in the vehicle.

Broadway success

"Sarafina" made Ngema a pan-African music star. A stage version had earlier played on New York's Broadway for two years. It was nominated for Tony and Grammy awards.

Ngema also co-wrote the 1981 play "Woza Albert" with Percy Mtwa and Barney Simon. A satirical look at the plight of black people in white-dominated South Africa, the play toured Europe and North America.

His works "reflected the spirit of resistance" during the "apartheid and liberation struggles," the family said.

Ngema was also an actor, choreographer, composer, and singer. His hit songs included "Stimela sa se Zola," also made with Masekela.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us