By Charles Mgbolu

Everyday sees the buzz around the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations' (AFCON 2023) tournament ring louder, with the different teams now on a frenzied countdown to the one-month football spectacle soon to grip the continent.

The 34th edition of the tournament begins on 13 January to 11 February 2024 in Cote d’Ivore.

Ahead of the January 3 deadline, national team coaches have started submitting their provisional lists to CAF, giving fans the opportunity to analyse their strategies and see the players that take up positions in their respective squads.

We shall pick through some of the team’s list and analyse some players to closely keep an eye on.

Cameroon

They were the twenty-fourth and last nation to qualify for Cote d’Ivoire.

The Indomitable Lions secured their spot in the tournament after beating Burundi 3-0 on the last day to go top of Group C.

Vincent Aboubakar, who is the current top scorer in the last CAF Africa Cup of Nations with eight goals, will be an interesting player to watch in the Cameroonian squad.

Would he replicate the feat and go on the offensive to power the Lions far into the tournament?

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana is a key player to watch, as fans have been divided about his inclusion.

Onana has struggled to find form as Manchester United’s shot stopper, and he would be hoping to strengthen his confidence with a strong showing at the tournament.

South Africa

South Africa came in second in Group K, behind Morocco, to qualify for the AFCON tournament.

South African fans are confident this is the chance for Percy Tau, who plays for Egyptian club Al Ahly, to brandish his skills before a wider African and global audience.

Tau, who is the reigning CAF Interclub Player of the Year winner, will lead the South African attack at the tournament.

Can this South African squad gift fans back at home another major trophy after the Rugby World Cup and the CAF Women’s League?

Bafana Bafana are drawn in Group E, where they will face Mali, Namibia, and Tunisia.

Nigeria

The Super Eagles of Nigeria go into the tournament as one of the favourites, powered by the passion of millions of fans back home.

But one man is who everyone is keeping a keen eye on in the Nigerian squad.

Victor Osimhen is currently the top scorer in the Africa Cup of Nations Cote d'Ivoire 2023 qualifiers with 10 goals.

Osimhen was also named the best male football player at the recent CAF Awards.

Osimhen's key asset lies in his exceptional speed with the ball, enabling long-range attacks and exploiting spaces left by the opposition.

This is real pressure on the shoulders of this young man, with the tournament in the arena, to again prove himself.

Senegal

Senegal goes into the tournament as the defending champions and will be hoping to reclaim the title as African champions.

A lot will rest on the shoulders of Sadio Mané, who some say is seeking redemption after a slow start at Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr, making him a player of interest at the tournament.

Mane is known as one of the fastest attackers globally, with the ability to make lightning-fast accelerations and profound bursts of speed with the ball that stun defenders.

Egypt

Egypt goes into this tournament with a bitter taste in the mouth and a score to settle.

They had sniffed victory at the last tournament, but it was not to be as the Pharaohs succumbed to the Lions in a penalty shoot-out that ended 4-2.

Captain Mohammed Salah is the Egyptian striker to watch in this tournament, as there will be fire in his bones in every game.

He couldn’t even bring himself to look at Mane, who embraced him during his victory celebrations.

Opponents know they will be confronted by a vicious player who is determined to have the last laugh this time around.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.