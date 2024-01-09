SPORTS
3 MIN READ
Slain Ugandan athlete Kiplagat to be buried in Kenya
Slain Ugandan athlete Benjamin Kiplagat will be buried in Kenya, his family has said.
Slain Ugandan athlete Kiplagat to be buried in Kenya
Uganda's Benjamin Kiplagat, 34, was found dead in Eldoret, Kenya on December 31, 2023. / Photo: AFP
January 9, 2024

Slain Ugandan athlete Benjamin Kiplagat will be laid to rest in his ancestral home in Kenya on Thursday, his family has said.

The 34-year-old Kenyan-born Olympian was found dead on a road on the outskirts of the Rift Valley town of Eldoret in the early hours of New Year's Eve with a stab wound to his neck.

Both Kenya and his adopted country Uganda have laid claim to the steeplechase runner, but his brother Vincent Chemweno told AFP on Tuesday he would be buried at the family farm in the village of Kamendi, more than 60 kilometres (40 miles) from Eldoret.

"We are making all the necessary arrangements for the funeral where we expect a host of fellow athletes and politicians," said Chemweno.

'Waylaid'

Kiplagat had represented Uganda internationally in the 3,000m steeplechase, including at three Olympic Games and six World Championships.

Ugandan athletics officials and athletes had been trying to raise money for a funeral in their country, hoping Kiplagat would be buried in the town of Kapchorwa on the Uganda-Kenya border, where he owned a farm.

Two men were charged in Kenya on January 2 over his death and were ordered detained for 21 days to enable police to continue investigations into the killing.

While the motive remains unknown, police have said Kiplagat had been "waylaid" by the two men before he hit their motorcycle with his car.

'Victim to thieves'

Chemweno said the family believes Kiplagat, who leaves behind an expectant wife and a 13-year-old daughter, was not specifically targeted but fell victim to thieves.

"We have come to terms that our brother's death was a pure accident," he added.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us