South Africa, Morocco compete to lead UN rights body
South Africa and Morocco will face off in a vote to decide who between them will lead the UN Human Rights Council.
It is Africa's turn to lead the UN Human Rights Council. / Photo: AA / Others
January 9, 2024

South Africa and Morocco are competing for the presidency of the United Nations' top human rights body ahead of a vote on Wednesday.

For only the second time in the UN Human Rights Council's 17-year history, it has been left without a president at the start of the year and the issue will go to a secret ballot.

It is a rare public dispute in the African group whose turn it is to lead the 47-member council. It normally strives to take decisions as a bloc.

Diplomats say the result is too close to call for the annual presidency – a prestigious but mostly symbolic post that can help turbo-charge the political careers of ambassadors.

'Bridge-builder'

Morocco claims sovereignty over Western Sahara, where the Algeria-backed Polisario Front is seeking independence. It has denied allegations of rights abuses against its opponents there.

As part of a broader strategy, Morocco has been courting countries, including African neighbours, to build up support for its policies for the former Spanish territory.

South Africa's ambassador Mxolisi Nkosi told Reuters that its record of overcoming apartheid and its reputation as a bridge-builder made it a strong candidate.

The council meets several times a year in Geneva. It is the only intergovernmental global body to protect human rights worldwide and can increase scrutiny of countries' human rights records and authorise probes.

