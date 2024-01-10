Nigeria's Afrobeats star Davido under probe over alleged threats to Tiwa Savage
Nigeria's Afrobeats star Davido under probe over alleged threats to Tiwa Savage
Tiwa Savage accuses Davido of allegedly "uttering very disrespectful, malicious and derogatory words" in reaction to an Instagram post.
January 10, 2024

The Nigerian police are investigating Afrobeats star Davido over allegations of bullying and threatening fellow singer Tiwa Savage.

It follows a complaint to police by Tiwa in which she accused Davido of allegedly "uttering very disrespectful, malicious and derogatory words" in reaction to an Instagram post that included herself and the mother of one of Davido's children.

She alleges that Davido's actions were "unethical and can be viewed as a direct threat to her rights to life."

Davido has yet to respond to the allegations. His latest album Timeless made it to Billboard’s Top 50 Best Albums of 2023.

Police spokesperson in the commercial capital, Lagos, confirmed to local media on Wednesday that the investigation was underway.

”I can confirm that we received the petition. We have begun investigation,” Benjamin Hundeyin is quoted by local media as saying.

The two Afrobeats stars have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
