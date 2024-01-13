SPORTS
AFCON 2023: Cameroon skipper Aboubakar a doubt after training injury
Vincent Aboubakar has competed at three World Cup finals for Cameroon and three previous Cup of Nations tournaments.
A decision on Vincent Aboubakar's  participation in the tournament will be made after scan results are out. / Others
January 13, 2024

Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar was injured in training and could yet be forced out of the Africa Cup of Nations finals, officials said on Saturday.

He underwent scans on Saturday on his hamstring, hurt in training on Friday, and once the results are assessed a decision on his participation will be made.

Aboubakar is one of only four players in the Cameroon squad for this month’s tournament in Côte d'Ivoire who was also in the winning team in 2017, when the Indomitable Lions won the trophy in Gabon.

The 31-year-old with 97 caps has competed at three World Cup finals for Cameroon and three previous Cup of Nations tournaments.

Cameroon still have the option to replace him in their squad before their opening game in Group C against Guinea in Yamoussoukro on Monday.

SOURCE:Reuters
