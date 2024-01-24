By Charles Mgbolu

Organisers of the 96th Academy Awards (Oscars 2024) have unwrapped their list of nominees, with the American biographical film "Oppenheimer" getting the most nominations.

The thriller got 13 nominations, followed by the science fantasy comedy "Poor Things," which got 11 nominations.

Filmmakers from the African continent have also had their works nominated in different categories.

The Ugandan documentary film ‘Bobi Wine: The People's President’ written and directed by Christopher Sharp and Moses Bwayo was nominated in the Best Documentary Feature category.

The feature, which is about the life and aspirations of Ugandan singer-turned-politician Bobi Wine, premiered at the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival.

"It is such a humbling moment to see the Ugandan story make it to the Academy Awards, the most prestigious and significant awards in the world... Thank you for this recognition!" Bobi Wine said on X.

Four Daughters, a Tunisian feature film, was also nominated in the Best Documentary Feature category.

It was written and directed by Kaouther Ben Hania and tells the story of a Tunisian mother who desperately searches for her two missing daughters.

The film competed for the Palme d'Or at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, where it had its world premiere on May 19, 2023.

It was selected as the Tunisian entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 96th Academy Awards and was nominated for Best Documentary Feature.

The Senegalese feature film ‘Io Capitano’ is the third film nominated for this year’s Oscars.

Lo Capitano tells the adventurous journey of two young boys, Seydou and Moussa, who must surmount different obstacles as they travel from Dakar to Europe.

It was written and directed by Italian filmmaker Matteo Garrone and competed at the 80th Venice International Film Festival, where it won the Silver Lion award.

It was also nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the 81st Golden Globe Awards and Best International Feature Film at the 96th Academy Awards.

The 96th Academy Awards will take place at a glamourous ceremony in Los Angeles on 10 March.

