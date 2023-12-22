By Charles Mgbolu

Two African films have been nominated in the Documentary Feature Film category of the 96th Academy Awards.

The films “Four Daughters” by award-winning Tunisian filmmaker Nadim Cheikhrouha and “The Mother of All Lies” by Moroccan film director Asmae El Moudir scaled through a fiery test of multiple voting rounds to make the final cut.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced shortlists in 10 categories for the 96th Academy Awards late on Thursday.

The categories include those for Documentary Feature Film, Documentary Short Film, International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, Sound and Visual Effects.

Nine of the final 15 films are European, with three from Asia, two from Africa, and one from the Americas.

The nominated films for the documentary feature film are:

Armenia, “Amerikatsi”

Bhutan, “The Monk and the Gun”

Denmark, “The Promised Land”

Finland, “Fallen Leaves”

France, “The Taste of Things”

Germany, “The Teachers’ Lounge”

Iceland, “Godland”

Italy, “Io Capitano”

Japan, “Perfect Days”

Mexico, “Totem”

Morocco, “The Mother of All Lies”

Spain, “Society of the Snow”

Tunisia, “Four Daughters”

Ukraine, “20 Days in Mariupol”

United Kingdom, “The Zone of Interest”

There had been a strong buzz around the Nigerian film ‘Mami Water’ by C.J.Obasi, which had been the only selection content from the Nigerian Official Section Committee, but it did not make the final cut.

The awards nomination voting begins on Thursday, January 11, 2024, and concludes on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

The 96th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre Hollywood entertainment complex in Los Angeles.

