A back-heel goal by Oumar Diakite in added time at the end of extra time gave hosts Côte d’Ivoire a 2-1 win over Mali in Bouake on Saturday after a dramatic Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal.

Reduced to 10 men by a red card at the end of the first half, the Ivorians fell behind in the second half to a Nene Dorgeles goal only for Simon Adingra to equalise in the 90th minute.

The result marked another upward turn for the Côte d’Ivoire in a roller coaster AFCON campaign in which they scraped into the knockout stage after a 4-0 hiding from Equatorial Guinea.

It was a heartbreaking outcome for Mali, who dominated for long periods and, despite missing a penalty, seemed set to maintain a record of never losing a Cup of Nations quarterfinal.

Changes made

Côte d’Ivoire now return to Abidjan, where they will face the Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday in the semifinals, but Diakite is set to miss out after picking up a second yellow card while celebrating his winning goal.

This was the sixth meeting of the countries in the AFCON with the two-time champions Côte d’Ivoire winning four and drawing one previously against rivals whose best showing was 1972 runners-up.

Côte d’Ivoire caretaker coach Emerse Fae made three changes to the lineup that started in the dramatic last-16 penalty shootout triumph over defending champions Senegal.

He brought midfielder Franck Kessie, scorer of the winning penalty, winger Nicolas Pepe and forwards Christian Kouame in place of Ibrahim Sangare, Oumar Diakite and Jean-Philippe Krasso.

Mali had one enforced change to the team that defeated Burkina Faso to set up the west African showdown with Diadie Samassekou replacing ill Mohamed Camara in midfield.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.